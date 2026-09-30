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SPOTTED: Tyga, Jon Jones, Diplo & More Party at Private Gravitas Event In Association With 1win

spotted tyga jon jones diplo more party at private gravitas event in association with win
Source: Getty Images / Rachpoot

Sept. 30 2026, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET

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Gravitas Social Club was the place to be on September 22 as an unexpected mix of music, sports, and social media royalty pulled up for an exclusive VIP night.

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Spotted making their way into the low-key gathering were Tyga, Diplo, Jon Jones, Nina Drama, Ryan Garcia, Nate Diaz, Austin McBroom, King Bach, Hannah Stocking, Charly Jordan, and Natalia Marion.

While security kept details tight at the entrance with no exterior event signage, attendees later offered a peek inside on social media, confirming the invite-only night was hosted in association with 1win to bring together their key brand celebrities and creators they partner with.

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