Pentagon Shake-Up: Pete Hegseth to Cut 20 Percent of Admirals and Generals — Just Months After Defense Secretary's Controversial Firing Spree
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 9:05 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is preparing to announce a 20 percent cut in the number of military jobs reserved for generals and admirals, two Pentagon officials confirmed Tuesday.
The plan is part of his longer effort to shrink the Pentagon's senior leadership layer and send more authority to commanders. Hegseth is expected to make the announcement Wednesday during a State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.
Fewer Star-Rank Jobs
Army, Navy and Air Force leaders, along with officials who manage joint assignments that cut across the services, have been told to finish the reductions by Jan. 1, 2027.
The jobs are called billets, which are an authorized slot on an organizational chart, and the kind of job that is supposed to be filled by a one-star officer or higher.
Generals serve in the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force, while admirals serve in the Navy. Together they are often called general and flag officers.
Cutting 20 percent does not, by itself, require the Pentagon to fire one in five officers who currently wear those ranks. Some of the jobs will be downgraded, and in those cases, a colonel or a Navy captain could fill a post that used to require a general or admiral.
The new target doubles the 10 percent overall reduction Hegseth ordered last year.
That earlier directive also called for a 20 percent cut in active-duty four-star positions and a 20 percent cut among National Guard general officers.
Hegseth Wants to Continue Reduction
The announcement arrives after an already unusually fast turnover at the top of the armed forces.
Since Hegseth took office, he has fired or pushed out more than two dozen senior military and civilian leaders and blocked promotions for dozens of other officers who had been selected by service boards.
Those moves have included the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and several service chiefs.
Embrace Reforms or Step Aside
Last September, Hegseth summoned hundreds of generals and admirals to Quantico and told them to embrace his reforms or step aside.
This year, commands have been told to send junior officers and enlisted troops who meet fitness rules, including waist-to-height standards, and who keep "impeccable" grooming and uniform appearance.
Some of those service members are expected to work out with Hegseth as part of the visit.
Speech Will Set a Running Clock
Federal law already limits how many general and flag officers may serve on active duty.
The services now have to decide which headquarters positions can shrink or drop a rank without weakening command of current missions.
Congress may later have to decide whether the underlying statutory caps need to change.