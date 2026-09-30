Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Pentagon Shake-Up: Pete Hegseth to Cut 20 Percent of Admirals and Generals — Just Months After Defense Secretary's Controversial Firing Spree

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's plan is part of his effort to shrink the Pentagon's senior leadership.

Sept. 29 2026, Updated 9:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is preparing to announce a 20 percent cut in the number of military jobs reserved for generals and admirals, two Pentagon officials confirmed Tuesday.

The plan is part of his longer effort to shrink the Pentagon's senior leadership layer and send more authority to commanders. Hegseth is expected to make the announcement Wednesday during a State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

Article continues below advertisement

Fewer Star-Rank Jobs

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The plan shrinks the number of positions that require a general or admiral.

Army, Navy and Air Force leaders, along with officials who manage joint assignments that cut across the services, have been told to finish the reductions by Jan. 1, 2027.

The jobs are called billets, which are an authorized slot on an organizational chart, and the kind of job that is supposed to be filled by a one-star officer or higher.

Generals serve in the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force, while admirals serve in the Navy. Together they are often called general and flag officers.

Cutting 20 percent does not, by itself, require the Pentagon to fire one in five officers who currently wear those ranks. Some of the jobs will be downgraded, and in those cases, a colonel or a Navy captain could fill a post that used to require a general or admiral.

The new target doubles the 10 percent overall reduction Hegseth ordered last year.

That earlier directive also called for a 20 percent cut in active-duty four-star positions and a 20 percent cut among National Guard general officers.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Wants to Continue Reduction

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is doubling an earlier reduction target.

The announcement arrives after an already unusually fast turnover at the top of the armed forces.

Since Hegseth took office, he has fired or pushed out more than two dozen senior military and civilian leaders and blocked promotions for dozens of other officers who had been selected by service boards.

Those moves have included the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and several service chiefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Embrace Reforms or Step Aside

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth has already removed senior leaders and stopped other officers from moving up.

Last September, Hegseth summoned hundreds of generals and admirals to Quantico and told them to embrace his reforms or step aside.

This year, commands have been told to send junior officers and enlisted troops who meet fitness rules, including waist-to-height standards, and who keep "impeccable" grooming and uniform appearance.

Some of those service members are expected to work out with Hegseth as part of the visit.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Chris Cuomo, Joe Biden

Chris Cuomo Claims Ex-Prez Joe Biden Privately Admitted He 'Sabotaged' Democrats During 2024 Election: 'He Wanted to Punish Them'

Jack Smith testified about his investigations into Donald Trump.

Jack Smith Claims His Team Had 'Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt' Donald Trump Committed 'Serious Crimes' at Senate Panel

Speech Will Set a Running Clock

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth will present the plan Wednesday.

Federal law already limits how many general and flag officers may serve on active duty.

The services now have to decide which headquarters positions can shrink or drop a rank without weakening command of current missions.

Congress may later have to decide whether the underlying statutory caps need to change.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.