EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Former Staff Defending Him Amid Monarch's Diana Memoir 'PR Fightback'

Harrold said his own experience demonstrated that Charles, 77, continued privately remembering his former wife years later.

A royal source claimed: "Grant isn't the only former member of staff who feels extremely strongly about what has been written. There are people who served Charles at different stages of his life who simply don't recognize the man Spencer describes.

"Some former staffers with public profiles are being quietly encouraged to speak about their own experiences. Nobody is being handed a script, but there is certainly a feeling that people who genuinely witnessed Charles' behavior should not remain silent while this portrayal becomes accepted as historical fact.

"It's about developing into a PR fightback because Spencer's allegations are extraordinarily damaging."

The insider noted, "The Palace cannot answer every passage in a memoir, whereas former employees can provide personal recollections that challenge this image of Charles as cold or indifferent toward Diana.

"Grant is therefore significant, but he shouldn't be viewed in isolation. Others are considering speaking publicly because they believe their experiences tell a very different story.

"The intention is not to attack Spencer personally. It's to ensure his account isn't the only version people hear."