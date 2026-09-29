EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Files Medical Evidence in CAA Battle — Claims PTSD Left Him Unable to Sign Explosive Settlement
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Carrot Top accuser Brian Evans has filed new medical evidence in his ongoing legal battle against Creative Artists Agency, claiming severe PTSD following the devastating Maui wildfires left him without the capacity to sign a controversial settlement agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed a supplemental medical record on September 28 focused specifically on whether he had the contractual capacity to execute the settlement agreement and an addendum containing a disputed arbitration clause.
The CAA Fight
The latest development stems from Evans' long-running legal battle involving Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson. Evans has sought to void a 2024 settlement involving the comedian, claiming he was psychologically impaired when he agreed.
The Carrot Top deal later became a key issue in Evans' separate battle against CAA and agent Steve Levine. Evans has argued CAA and Levine were listed as "Related Parties" but never signed the agreements, while accusing them of attempting to use the settlement's arbitration provision to force his CAA claims out of court.
Evans, who is representing himself in the Broward County, Florida, case, claims he was suffering from serious psychological trauma stemming from the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.
Trauma After Maui Wildfires
In the new filing, Evans said he had been working to reopen the Maui Theatre in Lahaina following its COVID-era closure and had been speaking with CAA about booking acts at the venue.
The theater was subsequently destroyed in the Maui wildfires. Evans claimed he began receiving psychiatric treatment immediately after the disaster and does not independently remember signing the settlement agreement and addendum at the center of the current dispute.
Evans made the striking assertion that, considering his condition at the time, he "shouldn't have been allowed to sign a birthday card." Among the records Evans submitted is a July 2026 letter from Heramba Mental Healthcare.
Medical Records Filed
According to Evans' filing, provider Tchido Yao, DNP, diagnosed him with PTSD related to the Maui wildfires and offered the professional opinion that Evans lacked the capacity to enter into contractual agreements from the time of the fires through September 23, 2025.
Evans argues the settlement agreement and addendum were executed during that period.
Another provider, who began treating Evans in December 2025, documented chronic PTSD symptoms including anxiety, impaired concentration, emotional distress, and difficulty processing stressors. The provider said those symptoms significantly affected Evans' functioning and ability to exercise clear judgment during periods of heightened psychological distress.
Court Asked to Decide
Evans told the court that after the wildfires, his therapy increasingly focused on the disaster and the destruction of the Lahaina theater he had been attempting to reopen.
The filing additionally references Evans' cancer treatment during the period surrounding the alleged signing. Evans acknowledged that the cancer records themselves are not a medical opinion on his contractual capacity, but argued they provide additional context about his physical and psychological condition at the time.
Evans is asking the court to consider the medical exhibits specifically when determining whether he had the capacity to enter the settlement and whether its arbitration provision can be enforced.