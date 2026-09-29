EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Files Medical Evidence in CAA Battle — Claims PTSD Left Him Unable to Sign Explosive Settlement

The latest development stems from Evans' long-running legal battle involving Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson. Evans has sought to void a 2024 settlement involving the comedian, claiming he was psychologically impaired when he agreed.

The Carrot Top deal later became a key issue in Evans' separate battle against CAA and agent Steve Levine. Evans has argued CAA and Levine were listed as "Related Parties" but never signed the agreements, while accusing them of attempting to use the settlement's arbitration provision to force his CAA claims out of court.

Evans, who is representing himself in the Broward County, Florida, case, claims he was suffering from serious psychological trauma stemming from the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.