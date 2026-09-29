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Home > Celebrity > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos Told Cringeworthy Dad Joke to Nurse While Coming Out of Anesthesia After 'Major' Surgery

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa says Mark Consuelos had her cracking up after his toe surgery.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos is pretty entertaining post-surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a recent episode of LIVE!, Kelly Ripa discussed the aftermath of a procedure on his toe; according to the TV star, her husband was confused, disoriented, and hilarious.

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Kelly Ripa Details Mark Consuelos' Post-Surgery Antics

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Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Consuelos recently had surgery on his toe.

"Typically, I would have a video to show you, but there are signs everywhere in the recovery rooms now saying you aren't allowed to record the patients recovering," Ripa explained. "I will recreate it for you here on the talk show!"

"The first thing you ask is, when are they taking you to do the surgery? And you asked that about 30 or 40 times," she remembered. "I said, 'It's over, it's done.'"

The 55-year-old added, "You said, 'Did they get it? Did they get the whole thing?’ I was like, 'Yeah, they got it. The whole bone spur.' Which is an actual condition; I had no idea. I saw it. I saw his bone spur!"

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Kelly Ripa Describes Mark Consuelos' Confusion After Toe Surgery

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

According to Ripa, Consuelos was very confused after his toe surgery.

Ripa says Consuelos then proceeded to claim she'd been in the operating room at one point during his procedure, though she insists she wasn't.

"Finally, you looked at me and said, 'Who are you?' And I said, 'I'm your wife.' To which you replied, 'No,'" she recalled. "No, it's fine. I was dying; anybody in the room, there was a lot of laughter happening.”

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Mark Consuelos' Brutal Dad Joke After Procedure

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa says the nurse caring for Mark Consuelos seemed unfazed by his bizarre behavior.

From there, Ripa described a cringeworthy joke her husband told a nurse who was checking up on him. He'd asked the nurse if she'd numbed his toe, which she confirmed.

"Num, num, num, num," he responded, as if he were eating it.

Surprisingly, the nurse didn't seem at all fazed by the bizarre encounter.

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Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Ripa claims she didn't think her husband was in any condition to absorb important medical information after surgery.

Ripa concluded her story by pointing out how messily Consuelos was eating a box of Cheez-Its in the recovery room. She says it made her question whether or not he was in any kind of condition to absorb important medical information.

"Watching you eat them and navigating where your mouth was, I was like, he's not ready to go over his discharge. You said, 'I'm ready, go,'" she explained, noting how Consuelos questioned her every move once he got home.

"You then second-guessed everything I was doing for 48 hours!" Ripa joked.

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