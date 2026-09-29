Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos Told Cringeworthy Dad Joke to Nurse While Coming Out of Anesthesia After 'Major' Surgery

On a recent episode of LIVE!, Kelly Ripa discussed the aftermath of a procedure on his toe ; according to the TV star, her husband was confused, disoriented, and hilarious.

"Typically, I would have a video to show you, but there are signs everywhere in the recovery rooms now saying you aren't allowed to record the patients recovering," Ripa explained. "I will recreate it for you here on the talk show!"

"The first thing you ask is, when are they taking you to do the surgery? And you asked that about 30 or 40 times," she remembered. "I said, 'It's over, it's done.'"

The 55-year-old added, "You said, 'Did they get it? Did they get the whole thing?’ I was like, 'Yeah, they got it. The whole bone spur.' Which is an actual condition; I had no idea. I saw it. I saw his bone spur!"