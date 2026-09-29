Chris Cuomo Claims Ex-Prez Joe Biden Privately Admitted He 'Sabotaged' Democrats During 2024 Election: 'He Wanted to Punish Them'

Cuomo said people who have heard Biden speak privately told him the former president still acknowledges what he did.

"He was so p--sed that they didn't want him to run again, that I believe he submarined the whole thing,” Cuomo claimed. "I believe he forced (Kamala) Harris on them, I believe he delayed it, I believe he screwed up the process, I believe he wanted to punish them for not letting him run again. I really believe that."

Cuomo’s comments center on the chaotic period after Biden’s June 2024 debate against then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Biden faced mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers following the debate and announced July 21, 2024, that he would end his reelection bid.

He endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris shortly afterward.