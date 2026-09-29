Chris Cuomo Claims Ex-Prez Joe Biden Privately Admitted He 'Sabotaged' Democrats During 2024 Election: 'He Wanted to Punish Them'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Chris Cuomo has claimed former President Joe Biden privately admitted that he "sabotaged" Democrats during the 2024 presidential election after party leaders pushed him to end his reelection campaign, RadarOnline has learned.
The NewsNation host made the claim during the September 24 episode of his podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project, arguing Biden was angry over the effort to replace him on the Democratic ticket and deliberately made the transition more difficult.
'I Believe He Screwed Up the Process'
Cuomo said people who have heard Biden speak privately told him the former president still acknowledges what he did.
"He was so p--sed that they didn't want him to run again, that I believe he submarined the whole thing,” Cuomo claimed. "I believe he forced (Kamala) Harris on them, I believe he delayed it, I believe he screwed up the process, I believe he wanted to punish them for not letting him run again. I really believe that."
Cuomo’s comments center on the chaotic period after Biden’s June 2024 debate against then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Biden faced mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers following the debate and announced July 21, 2024, that he would end his reelection bid.
He endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris shortly afterward.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Complicated Political Relationship
Cuomo argued that Biden’s anger over being pushed aside influenced what happened next.
The journalist claimed Biden remained "very angry" about how Democrats handled the 2024 race and was so "disgusted" that he chose not to vote for Harris.
Cuomo did not provide details explaining how Biden allegedly "forced" Democrats to nominate Harris. He also did not identify the people he said had heard Biden acknowledge the alleged sabotage during private conversations.
Harris’ relationship with Biden became more complicated after the 2024 campaign.
When she inherited the Democratic nomination following his decision to end his reelection bid, during their four years in the White House, Harris publicly defended Biden.
Kamala Harris Sounds Off
In a 2024 CNN interview, Harris recalled that Biden personally called her to tell her he had decided to withdraw from the race. "My first thought was not about me, to be honest with you. My first thought was about him," she said.
Her public tone changed after the election. In her memoir, Harris wrote that leaving the decision over Biden's reelection campaign to the former president and first lady Jill Biden was "recklessness," arguing that the stakes were too high for the decision to be treated as a personal matter.
By August 2026, Harris was also openly contrasting her approach with Biden’s earlier belief that Republicans could experience an “epiphany” after Trump left politics, saying Democrats cannot "sit around hoping Republicans will have an 'epiphany' and do the right thing."
Cuomo based his claim about Biden's alleged private admission on conversations with unnamed people who he said had heard the former president discuss the 2024 election.
'He Will Still Tell People That He Did It'
"He will still tell people that he did it," Cuomo said.
The allegation adds another explanation for one of the most consequential moments of the 2024 presidential campaign, when Biden ended his reelection bid and Harris quickly became the Democratic nominee.
Biden ultimately remained out of the race while Trump defeated Harris in the November election.
Cuomo's account, however, remains an allegation about Biden's private thinking and actions rather than an independently established explanation for the Democrats’ 2024 defeat.