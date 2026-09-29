Farrah Abraham Surgery Aftermath: Ex-Reality Star Unveils Brutal Results of Major Jaw Procedure With Swollen Face and Stitches

Farrah Abraham is giving fans an up-close and graphic look at the major jaw surgery she underwent that left the former Teen Mom star unable to speak and looking totally unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The shocking post-op photos showed the former reality star's face heavily swollen, with rows of stitches revealing where deep incisions appeared to have been made. Even more gruesome, her white pillow was covered in huge patches of blood that had seeped from her fresh surgical wounds.

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Farrah Abraham Underwent Major Jaw Surgery

Source: MEGA Abraham's incision stitches were visible from her temples down though her lower jaws.

Farrah made her post-surgery debut in a TikTok Live video shared by daughter Sophia Abraham on Sunday, September 27, looking heavily swollen in the face while holding up a sign that read, "I had surgery and can't talk," while also telling well-wishers, "Thank you for the gifts." The former MTV star had seemingly undergone the jaw surgery she first teased months earlier during a May 19 appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast. Explaining why she'd put her dating life on ice, she cryptically revealed at the time, "I'm getting ready for a really big surgery, actually."

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'I Can't Open My Mouth Normally'

Source: MEGA Abraham's jaw was wired shut following her surgery and she has to stay on a liquid diet.

Farrah made it clear her newest trip under the knife had nothing to do with vanity. "I don't want any more surgeries, but there's like a degenerative disc disease in my jaw. So if you could imagine, I can't, you know, use my jaw. And, like, I can't open my mouth normally," she told the host, Ryan Pownall. While Farrah hasn't elaborated on the exact type of operation she was undergoing, surgery for temporomandibular joint (TMJ) degenerative joint disease, which involves the deterioration of the jaw's joint structures, is typically reserved for severe, end-stage damage that can cause debilitating chronic pain and make it difficult to fully open the mouth. GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

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Farrah Abraham Had Jaw Surgery on Both Sides of Her Face

Source: MEGA Abraham had nearly identical lines of stitches on both sides of her swollen face.

While some TMJ problems can be treated with minimally invasive procedures, Farrah appeared to have undergone a far more extensive operation, judging by the dramatic healing incisions visible beneath the right side of her jaw and running along the inside of her right ear all the way up to her temples. Another photo revealed the left side of Farrah's face had undergone similarly extensive surgical work, with the hair above her ear shaved away to make room for a long line of stitches. The not-for-the-squeamish images appeared to have been taken shortly after the operation, as the stitches still looked fresh and bloodstains were visible on both sides of her pillow.

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Farrah Abraham Won't Be Able to Open Her Mouth For 'Months'

Source: MEGA The ex-reality star appeared to be using some sort of device to communicate

With Farrah's jaw wired shut following the grueling procedure, she's currently unable to speak and must eat and drink through a straw as she faces what is expected to be "months" of recovery. She was seen recovering in her hospital bed using an electronic device to seemingly communicate while she remains unable to talk.

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Farrah Abraham Has Detailed Her Past Plastic Surgeries

Source: MEGA Abraham has been very candid about her various plastic surgery procedures.