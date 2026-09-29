EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog Can Sue Estranged Husband — as He Could Face 'Extortion Charges' Over Video

Malia and Erik's bitter divorce took a turn when Erik allegedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia allegedly engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

But that act could itself be illegal, especially if he indeed was holding onto the tape to hold it over her head, as the 38-year-old claims. Florida law "prohibits knowingly filming, distributing, or possessing qualifying pornographic material depicting prohibited sexual activity involving an animal," Spencer Kuvin, chief legal officer and board-certified civil trial attorney at GOLDLAW in Florida, tells Radar.

"Any one of those acts can support a third-degree felony charge," he said.

Malia could even possibly pursue extortion charges against her ex, especially if "the threats were intended to obtain money, an advantage, or compel her to do something or refrain from doing something against her will," Kuvin continued.