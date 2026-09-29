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EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog Can Sue Estranged Husband — as He Could Face 'Extortion Charges' Over Video

Malia Nummerdor could turn the tables on estranged husband Erik, according to a lawyer.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor could turn the tables on estranged husband Erik, according to a lawyer.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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A Florida husband who recorded his estranged wife allegedly performing sexual acts with the family dog could find himself in trouble for breaking the law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Malia Nummerdor claims her ex, Erik, secretly filmed her without her knowledge, and then "threatened her" with the release of the incriminating video for years.

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Erik Nummerdor Could Face His Own Charges

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Malia claims Erik held onto an incriminating video and threatened her with its release.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia claims Erik held onto an incriminating video and threatened her with its release.

Malia and Erik's bitter divorce took a turn when Erik allegedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia allegedly engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

But that act could itself be illegal, especially if he indeed was holding onto the tape to hold it over her head, as the 38-year-old claims. Florida law "prohibits knowingly filming, distributing, or possessing qualifying pornographic material depicting prohibited sexual activity involving an animal," Spencer Kuvin, chief legal officer and board-certified civil trial attorney at GOLDLAW in Florida, tells Radar.

"Any one of those acts can support a third-degree felony charge," he said.

Malia could even possibly pursue extortion charges against her ex, especially if "the threats were intended to obtain money, an advantage, or compel her to do something or refrain from doing something against her will," Kuvin continued.

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Did Erik Nummerdor Try to 'Blackmail' His Wife?

The video allegedly showed Malia in personal acts with the family dog, Ranger.
Source: FACEBOOK

The video allegedly showed Malia in personal acts with the family dog, Ranger.

In Florida, making malicious threats to injure someone's reputation, expose a secret, bring disgrace, or accuse someone of a crime are all illegal.

According to the officer's arrest report, "(Malia) stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos."

Erik insisted that everyone in the home knew he had put up the cameras with hopes of catching a coin thief. However, Kuvin said that doesn't matter in court.

"Knowing about a bedroom camera does not automatically establish consent to public dissemination," the attorney revealed, adding that her "most direct statutory claim would likely be sexual cyberharassment."

That could lead to penalties of $10,000 or more. However, it's unknown if Malia plans to file any complaints against her ex.

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Malia Nummerdor's Supporters Want Justice

Malia and Erik reportedly own several dogs together.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia and Erik reportedly own several dogs together.

Since the scandal, Malia's friends and supporters flooded her Facebook feed with suggestions.

"Shouldn't the husband be charged with possessing the video?" one person asked. "I read that it is from 2024, and he threatened her with it in the past and he didn't turn it over to the police until they received reports and investigated. Seems Eric would have violated the law against possessing bestiality videos."

Another person agreed, "The husband should be charged too, to be honest, for failing to report it. If he had it all this time and never reported it, why do it now? He is just as sick."

A separate person argued, "Nobody, and I mean nobody, puts a secret camera on a 'coin jar'."

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Malia Nummerdor Posts About 'Betrayal'

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Malia has shared cryptic messages alluding to karma and betrayal.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia has shared cryptic messages alluding to karma and betrayal.

Since her arrest, Malia has been hinting at the couple's dirty laundry on her social media.

At one point, her timeline shifts from lighthearted photos with family members to darker messages. According to some of the comments from people who identify as her friends, Erik was allegedly unfaithful to her – something Malia seemingly alludes to in several posts.

"I have seen and experienced a LOT of betrayal in my life, but the last year has been a true eye opener for me," Malia posted in June. "If I see you out and I seem standoffiish/mean/ rude, accept it or don't. Right now, it's about me and my kids, everyone else can kick rocks barefoot forever!"

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