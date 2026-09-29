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Home > News > crime

'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Sobs in Court as Jury Finds Him Guilty of Murdering Wife to 'Be With Younger Mistress'

Photo of Caleb Flynn, Ashley Flynn
Source: MIAMI COUNTY JAIL; Ashley Flynn/FACEBOOK

Caleb Flynn was found guilty of murdering his wife on September 29, 2026.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Caleb Flynn has been convicted of murdering his wife, Ashley, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The former American Idol contestant appeared in an Ohio courtroom on Tuesday, September 29, where he learned his fate. He faced nine charges, including one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three counts of tampering with evidence.

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Caleb Flynn Convicted of Murder

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Photo of Caleb Flynn, Ashley Flynn
Source: Ashley Flynn/FACEBOOK

Flynn was found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley.

Flynn was found guilty on all counts.

The jury reached a verdict after just 2.5 hours of deliberating.

Flynn became increasingly emotional as each verdict was read aloud. He could be seen shaking, crying, and dropping his head toward the defense table.

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Caleb Flynn Lawyer Speaks Out After Verdict

Image of Caleb Flynn faces a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole.
Source: COURT TV

Flynn faces a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole.

"While we respect the system, certainly, we're disappointed," his lead attorney, Patrick Mulligan, said of the verdict. "I fully anticipate that there will be a notice of appeal filed, and this decision will be tested thoroughly in the Court of Appeals."

According to Mulligan, Flynn faces a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole. The sentencing has been set for October 5.

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Attorney Paul Watkins Commends Caleb Flynn Jury

Image of Caleb Flynn's sentencing is scheduled for October 5.
Source: COURT TV

Flynn's sentencing is scheduled for October 5.

As for prosecuting Attorney Paul Watkins, he commended the jury "for their dedication to justice in this case."

"To be quite honest, I'm tired of talking about Caleb Flynn. It's time for the community, the media, and everyone else to turn their focus onto Ashley," he told reporters outside the courthouse.

Watkins added, "This world would be a much better place if all of us in it lived like Ashley."

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Ashley Flynn's Family Reacts to Caleb Flynn's Guilty Verdict

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Image of According to Ashley Flynn's family, Jesus and her daughters were what mattered most to her in life.
Source: Ashley Flynn/FACEBOOK

According to Ashley Flynn's family, Jesus and her daughters were what mattered most to her in life.

In a heartfelt statement, Ashley's family said they "refuse to let the evil that ended Ashley's life have the final word in her story."

"Ashley loved Jesus with her whole heart. Her faith wasn't simply something she simply spoke about. It was how she lived," they added. added. "She loved people well, found joy beyond her circumstances, prayed boldly for her family, and wanted her life to point people to Jesus."

"Most of all, she loved being a mom," the statement concludes. "She prayed over her girls, taught them to love God, and showed them what it looked like to live with faith, kindness, joy, and grace."

Prosecutors believe Flynn murdered his wife to be with his younger mistress, Alleigha Botner.

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