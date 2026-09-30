Erika Kirk Almost Cast as the 'Bible-Banging Christian Girl' on Reality Show — Before She Met Late Husband Charlie
Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk was almost cast in a popular reality show before she met her husband, Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline has learned.
The now-37-year-old was on a path to becoming a TV figure one way or another with Bravo's Summer House.
Erika Kirk Was Almost a Reality Star
In an interview with Vanity Fair, published a year after Charlie was assassinated at a Turning Point USA-sponsored event at Utah Valley University, Erika gave insight into what her life looked like before she met him.
Erika said she was approached about joining Summer House while living in New York about eight years ago. Producers initially considered her for a larger role, but she said she preferred a smaller part that would allow her to come and go.
She ultimately appeared in two episodes of the reality show, which follows a group of friends and housemates spending summers together in the Hamptons. Bravo describes the series as centering on friendships, relationships, parties, and the drama that comes with living under one roof.
Erika said producers envisioned her as the "Bible-banging Christian girl who doesn’t party." Her brief appearance came as a potential love interest for cast member Jordan Verroi.
Erika Kirk's Career 180
Erika went on a date with Verroi during her time on the show before telling him she only wanted to be friends. However, Erika's reality TV career never went much further.
She told Vanity Fair that she met Charlie around the same time she was being considered for the show. "That's just around the same time that I had met Charlie."
Erika, who initially met Charlie believing she was interviewing for a job at TPUSA, which he co-founded, was ultimately not hired. Instead, Charlie realized during their first dinner that he wanted to date her.
Nearly eight years later, Erika is now the CEO and chair of the board of the nonprofit organization he founded.
Life Without Charlie Kirk
Charlie’s death has left Erika facing grief, a new leadership role at Turning Point USA, and growing tensions within the conservative movement.
She has also become more guarded since his assassination, telling Vanity Fair that she is intensely focused on her faith and on making decisions that she believes will bring her closer to Heaven and her late husband.
At the same time, Erika has had to deal with public disputes, including a strained relationship with former TPUSA ally Candace Owens, whose claims about Charlie's death have forced Erika to confront questions and speculation while trying to lead the organization he built.
Erika Kirk's Relationship with Donald Trump
Meanwhile, Erika has maintained close ties with President Trump, who attended Charlie's televised memorial service in Arizona, an event that drew both praise and criticism for its elaborate, arena-style production.
Trump later hosted a White House ceremony where Charlie was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
In March 2026, Trump appointed Erika to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, filling the seat previously held by her late husband, who served on the board before he was assassinated in September 2025.
Board Chairman August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas, supported her appointment, saying he looked forward to working with her to inspire future Air Force cadets and carry on Charlie’s legacy.
The 16-member board advises the Secretary of Defense on matters involving the Air Force Academy, including recommendations for institutional changes.