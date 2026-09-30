Erika Kirk Almost Cast as the 'Bible-Banging Christian Girl' on Reality Show — Before She Met Late Husband Charlie

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published a year after Charlie was assassinated at a Turning Point USA-sponsored event at Utah Valley University, Erika gave insight into what her life looked like before she met him.

Erika said she was approached about joining Summer House while living in New York about eight years ago. Producers initially considered her for a larger role, but she said she preferred a smaller part that would allow her to come and go.

She ultimately appeared in two episodes of the reality show, which follows a group of friends and housemates spending summers together in the Hamptons. Bravo describes the series as centering on friendships, relationships, parties, and the drama that comes with living under one roof.

Erika said producers envisioned her as the "Bible-banging Christian girl who doesn’t party." Her brief appearance came as a potential love interest for cast member Jordan Verroi.