Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Almost Cast as the 'Bible-Banging Christian Girl' on Reality Show — Before She Met Late Husband Charlie

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk nearly became a reality star regular.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Erika Kirk was almost cast in a popular reality show before she met her husband, Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline has learned.

The now-37-year-old was on a path to becoming a TV figure one way or another with Bravo's Summer House.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Was Almost a Reality Star

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Erika Kirk on Summer House
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk said she appeared on a hit reality show as a guest before meeting Charlie.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published a year after Charlie was assassinated at a Turning Point USA-sponsored event at Utah Valley University, Erika gave insight into what her life looked like before she met him.

Erika said she was approached about joining Summer House while living in New York about eight years ago. Producers initially considered her for a larger role, but she said she preferred a smaller part that would allow her to come and go.

She ultimately appeared in two episodes of the reality show, which follows a group of friends and housemates spending summers together in the Hamptons. Bravo describes the series as centering on friendships, relationships, parties, and the drama that comes with living under one roof.

Erika said producers envisioned her as the "Bible-banging Christian girl who doesn’t party." Her brief appearance came as a potential love interest for cast member Jordan Verroi.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's Career 180

Photo of Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

'Summer House' was considering Erika Kirk for a larger role before she met her future husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika went on a date with Verroi during her time on the show before telling him she only wanted to be friends. However, Erika's reality TV career never went much further.

She told Vanity Fair that she met Charlie around the same time she was being considered for the show. "That's just around the same time that I had met Charlie."

Erika, who initially met Charlie believing she was interviewing for a job at TPUSA, which he co-founded, was ultimately not hired. Instead, Charlie realized during their first dinner that he wanted to date her.

Nearly eight years later, Erika is now the CEO and chair of the board of the nonprofit organization he founded.

Article continues below advertisement

Life Without Charlie Kirk

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's grief has made her feel a spiritual connection with Charlie, but she also faces public disputes.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie’s death has left Erika facing grief, a new leadership role at Turning Point USA, and growing tensions within the conservative movement.

She has also become more guarded since his assassination, telling Vanity Fair that she is intensely focused on her faith and on making decisions that she believes will bring her closer to Heaven and her late husband.

At the same time, Erika has had to deal with public disputes, including a strained relationship with former TPUSA ally Candace Owens, whose claims about Charlie's death have forced Erika to confront questions and speculation while trying to lead the organization he built.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Eco-Travel Project Suffers 'Major Financial Setback' After Suffering Thousands in Losses

The crew on Fox & Friends issued an apology for the mix-up.

Fox News Forced to Apologize After Airing 9/11 Footage During Report on 'Attempted Terror Attack' Aboard Hijacked Israel-Bound Plane

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's Relationship with Donald Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Erika Kirk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk and President Trump have become close following Charlie's death.

Meanwhile, Erika has maintained close ties with President Trump, who attended Charlie's televised memorial service in Arizona, an event that drew both praise and criticism for its elaborate, arena-style production.

Trump later hosted a White House ceremony where Charlie was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In March 2026, Trump appointed Erika to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, filling the seat previously held by her late husband, who served on the board before he was assassinated in September 2025.

Board Chairman August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas, supported her appointment, saying he looked forward to working with her to inspire future Air Force cadets and carry on Charlie’s legacy.

The 16-member board advises the Secretary of Defense on matters involving the Air Force Academy, including recommendations for institutional changes.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.