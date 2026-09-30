Prince Harry's Eco-Travel Project Suffers 'Major Financial Setback' After Suffering Thousands in Losses

The latest setback comes as Harry, 42, and wife Meghan Markle , 45, attempt to rebuild their lives in the U.K. after six years in California, returning across the pond following a string of high-profile ventures that failed to live up to the couple's Hollywood ambitions.

Prince Harry has suffered yet another professional blow after it was revealed that his eco-travel venture, Travalyst, took a major financial hit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry launched Travalyst in 2019 as a nonprofit initiative aimed at making travel more sustainable, partnering with major names across the travel and technology industries.

Annual records showed the venture suffered $17,000 in losses in 2025.

The sum marked a dramatic reversal from the previous year, when Travalyst was in the black, boasting roughly $184,500 in cash while coughing up around $118,100 in taxes.

A spokesman said the "small loss" was "planned" and "very typical of a lean, not-for-profit organization, making a critical investment for the future."

“Travalyst remains confident in its financial oversight and strength of its partnerships," the rep added.