Prince Harry's Eco-Travel Project Suffers 'Major Financial Setback' After Suffering Thousands in Losses
Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has suffered yet another professional blow after it was revealed that his eco-travel venture, Travalyst, took a major financial hit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest setback comes as Harry, 42, and wife Meghan Markle, 45, attempt to rebuild their lives in the U.K. after six years in California, returning across the pond following a string of high-profile ventures that failed to live up to the couple's Hollywood ambitions.
Prince Harry's Sustainable Travel Non-Profit Takes a Major Financial Hit
Harry launched Travalyst in 2019 as a nonprofit initiative aimed at making travel more sustainable, partnering with major names across the travel and technology industries.
Annual records showed the venture suffered $17,000 in losses in 2025.
The sum marked a dramatic reversal from the previous year, when Travalyst was in the black, boasting roughly $184,500 in cash while coughing up around $118,100 in taxes.
A spokesman said the "small loss" was "planned" and "very typical of a lean, not-for-profit organization, making a critical investment for the future."
“Travalyst remains confident in its financial oversight and strength of its partnerships," the rep added.
Prince Harry's Star Seemed to Be Fading at Travalyst
The duke was originally the high-profile face of Travalyst, launched just one year before he and Markle quit life as working royals and bolted for California in pursuit of financial independence.
Questions over Harry's role at Travalyst began swirling in May 2023 when the duke was conspicuously absent from an announcement revealing the organization's transition into a new "pilot phase," complete with five new board members boasting "world-class expertise."
Harry also noticeably faded from view as Travalyst's once-prominent public face, with the prince last appearing in a promotional video for the organization in May 2022.
Since leaving the royal family, Harry has repeatedly been branded a "hypocrite" by critics for preaching the virtues of sustainable travel while he and Markle have faced years of scrutiny over their use of gas-guzzling private jets.
Prince Harry's Setbacks With Other Charities
The duke's other non-profit foibles include stepping down from Sentebale, the African children's charity he co-founded, in March 2025 amid a bitter clash with its chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. The organization sued Harry for defamation in London's High Court in March, while Chandauka accused him of orchestrating "harassment and bullying at scale."
Then in August, Harry announced his resignation from the board of African Parks amid the continuing fallout over allegations of abuse by rangers employed by the conservation organization.
Prince Harry and Mehgan Markle's Return to Britain
Harry and Markle moved back to England in late August amid reports that the pair is "broke" after blowing through the millions they made during their megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify following Megxit.
Spotify dropped the duo in 2023, with their head of talk strategy, Bill Simmons, labeling the Sussexes "f------ grifters."
Netflix's partnership with Harry and Markle also dramatically fizzled after their exclusive five-year deal expired in 2025, with the couple downgraded to a far less lucrative first-look arrangement.
The blows kept coming when Markle's lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was axed in January. Just two months later, Netflix also severed ties with Markle's As Ever brand after helping launch the lifestyle venture a year earlier in a rare move into consumer products.