Fox News Forced to Apologize After Airing 9/11 Footage During Report on 'Attempted Terror Attack' Aboard Hijacked Israel-Bound Plane

While Fox News Foreign Correspondent Jeff Paul was reporting the latest on a FlyDubai jet diverted to Saudi Arabia after the plane's co-pilot stabbed the pilot, a video from Shanksville, Pennsylvania, briefly played alongside him.

Text in the corner of the screen identified, "SHANKSVILLE, PA Sept. 11, 2001."

That was where United Flight 93 crashed after passengers fought back against foreign hijackers in the middle of the 9/11 attacks.

The footage only lasted a few moments, but about 30 minutes later, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade issued the apology on air.

"A half hour ago, when we came on the air, we were just getting the latest on this story. We aired some footage unrelated," Kilmeade told viewers. "We apologize for any confusion."

From there, the coverage recentered on the morning's breaking news.