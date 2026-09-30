Secrets of Julie Andrews Revealed: 'Sound of Music' Star Swears 'Like a Sailor,' Stepdaughter Claims
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET
Julie Andrews is known for playing iconic, child-friendly characters like Mary Poppins and Maria von Trapp, but behind closed doors, she has a crude habit.
One day before Andrews turns 91, RadarOnline.com revisits her relationship with her stepdaughter, Jennifer Edwards, following her 1969 marriage to filmmaker Blake Edwards.
Julie Andrews' Crude Habit Revealed
According to Jennifer, one little-known fact about her elegant stepmother is that, behind the scenes, she has a real "potty mouth."
"People just don’t expect that she will sound like a sailor sometimes," she said in a 2024 sit-down shared with Radar.
Inside Julie Andrews' Marriage to Blake Edwards
Andrews met her would-be husband, Blake, in Hollywood in 1968, when they saw each other outside their shared therapist's office.
As their romance blossomed, they eventually blended their families, which included Blake's son, Geoffrey, and his daughter, Jennifer, from his first marriage to Patricia Walker.
Julie had her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, with Tony Walton in her first marriage.
The pair tied the knot in 1969 and went on to adopt two daughters together, Amelia and Joanna.
They remained together until Blake's death in 2010 at 88 years old following complications from pneumonia.
"Blake was the most charismatic and interesting fellow you could possibly meet," the Sound of Music actress once said of her late husband, per Variety. "He was hilariously funny and had such a dark sense of humor that just put me away, that I loved so much."
Jennifer Edwards Wasn't Starstruck by Julie Andrews
Despite Julie's fame and having watched Mary Poppins a handful of times, Jennifer said she wasn't particularly starstruck when she first met the actress at the tender age of 6 or 7 years old.
"I could walk down the stairs to Audrey Hepburn or Tony Curtis in the living room," she explained, reflecting on her life as the child of a man who worked as a director, producer, and screenwriter.
Julie Andrews Was Careful to Make Sure Stepkids Weren't 'Jealous'
While Julie clearly had an important role in her husband's life, over the years she also made sure her stepchildren never felt like she was taking their father away from them.
"Julie believed I should have quality time with my dad," Jennifer shared. "If we went out to dinner, she would make sure I was seated next to him. She was very conscious about not wanting me to feel jealous of his attention to her."
The beloved actress also made sure to spend time with her stepchildren herself, joining them in fun activities like reading bedtime stories, putting together puzzles, and playing charades.
"It was great family time," Jennifer continued as she recalled special moments in her childhood. "I learned patience from her. If there’s ever anything wrong, I could always go to her and talk about it."