Secrets of Julie Andrews Revealed: 'Sound of Music' Star Swears 'Like a Sailor,' Stepdaughter Claims

Andrews met her would-be husband, Blake, in Hollywood in 1968, when they saw each other outside their shared therapist's office.

As their romance blossomed, they eventually blended their families, which included Blake's son, Geoffrey, and his daughter, Jennifer, from his first marriage to Patricia Walker.

Julie had her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, with Tony Walton in her first marriage.

The pair tied the knot in 1969 and went on to adopt two daughters together, Amelia and Joanna.

They remained together until Blake's death in 2010 at 88 years old following complications from pneumonia.

"Blake was the most charismatic and interesting fellow you could possibly meet," the Sound of Music actress once said of her late husband, per Variety. "He was hilariously funny and had such a dark sense of humor that just put me away, that I loved so much."