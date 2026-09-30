'I Don't Have a Death Wish': Epstein Refused to Release Photos of Trump for Fear of Losing His Life, Author Claims
Sept. 30 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had photos of Donald Trump with young women but refused to release them for fear of losing his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That is what Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed during an episode of the podcast Inside Trump's Head, in which the author discussed what the predator was terrified of.
Epstein: 'I Don't Have a Death Wish'
During the episode, co-host Joanna Coles read aloud a passage from Wolff's previous post on Substack, where he recalled pushing Epstein to go public about his relationship with Trump.
In the Substack, Wolff wrote, "I tried to encourage and then to push Epstein to talk publicly about Trump, including to release photographs he had of Trump with the young women in constant attendance at Epstein's house."
According to Wolff, Epstein said, "I may be a p-dophile, but I don't have a death wish." Wolff previously recalled Epstein being "anxious" while watching the 2016 election featuring Trump and Hillary Clinton.
"I know Donald Trump, and he will do anything," Wolff claimed the s-- offender told him. "He is more shameless than any politician, more dedicated to getting attention than any other human being."
Epstein Said Too Much About Trump?
Wolff claimed Epstein was "afraid of the fact that his old friend was going to become president" because he "knew so much" about Trump.
The writer added, "He was full of basically dangerous information about this man who he thought would become president, who then did become president." Wolff put Epstein's words in his 2019 book Siege. After Epstein read the book, he called Wolff from his apartment in Paris, according to the author.
"I think that might have been a mistake on my part to say all that," Wolff claimed Epstein told him. "I might have screwed myself."
Epstein was arrested one month following the call and was found dead behind bars after a suicide.
Wolff claimed the arrest was never explained, and noted the Justice Department had a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein and "has never reneged."
Epstein's Mysterious Death
He suggested, "The choices are either Trump has ordered the Justice Department to arrest Epstein or the Southern District investigating Donald Trump has arrested Epstein, breaking the non-prosecution agreement in an effort to get him to testify against Donald Trump."
"He could very well have seen there is no exit for me," Wolff added. "That to me is easier to explain than the idea that he would have been murdered. But we're in a dark place."
Dr. Kristin Roman, who performed the autopsy on Epstein, told the Justice Department during their investigation that she was "being thorough" by holding off on making his cause of death official before coming to a decision.
In a transcript from her interview, Roman said, "It was pretty clear-cut. His manner of death is suicide... His cause of death is hanging, and his manner of death is suicide."
'We'll Probably Never Hear That Story'
This is not the first time Wolff has claimed Epstein was scared of the now-Commander-in-Chief. During a 2017 interview he had with Epstein, Wolff recalled: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening. Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump."
"But I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there," he added at the time. "I was always startled how afraid he seemed about Trump. And I've spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well. They make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples."
The Fire and Fury writer "urged Epstein to go public with everything I've told you here, but Epstein's attitude was that I was unaware of how the real world operated. So, in the end, Epstein died in prison, and we'll probably never hear that story."