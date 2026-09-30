'I Don't Have a Death Wish': Epstein Refused to Release Photos of Trump for Fear of Losing His Life, Author Claims

During the episode, co-host Joanna Coles read aloud a passage from Wolff's previous post on Substack, where he recalled pushing Epstein to go public about his relationship with Trump.

In the Substack, Wolff wrote, "I tried to encourage and then to push Epstein to talk publicly about Trump, including to release photographs he had of Trump with the young women in constant attendance at Epstein's house."

According to Wolff, Epstein said, "I may be a p-dophile, but I don't have a death wish." Wolff previously recalled Epstein being "anxious" while watching the 2016 election featuring Trump and Hillary Clinton.

"I know Donald Trump, and he will do anything," Wolff claimed the s-- offender told him. "He is more shameless than any politician, more dedicated to getting attention than any other human being."