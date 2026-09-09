Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Terrified' of Trump After His White House Win, Biographer Michael Wolff Claims: 'The Game Changed'

In a recent addition to his Substack, Howl, Wolff shared details about Trump and Epstein's former friendship .

President Donald Trump 's rise to the White House allegedly alarmed Jeffrey Epstein , according to biographer Michael Wolff, RadarOnline.com can report.

He allegedly worried Trump had information that could take him down.

In one excerpt, Wolff wrote, “He was afraid of Trump, terrified perhaps, and when Trump won, Epstein saw the game change for him personally.”

From Epstein's point of view, Trump was a hard worker who took his political aspirations "more seriously than anyone I knew."

While Trump ran for office, Epstein allegedly told Wolff he was sitting on a piece of information that could jeopardize his bid for the presidency. However, the intel would allegedly destroy both of them. When Wolff encouraged Epstein to come forward, he declined.

“I may be a p-dophile, but I don’t have a death wish,” Epstein allegedly said.