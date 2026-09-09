Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Terrified' of Trump After His White House Win, Biographer Michael Wolff Claims: 'The Game Changed'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's rise to the White House allegedly alarmed Jeffrey Epstein, according to biographer Michael Wolff, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a recent addition to his Substack, Howl, Wolff shared details about Trump and Epstein's former friendship.
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Feared Donald Trump
In one excerpt, Wolff wrote, “He was afraid of Trump, terrified perhaps, and when Trump won, Epstein saw the game change for him personally.”
From Epstein's point of view, Trump was a hard worker who took his political aspirations "more seriously than anyone I knew."
While Trump ran for office, Epstein allegedly told Wolff he was sitting on a piece of information that could jeopardize his bid for the presidency. However, the intel would allegedly destroy both of them. When Wolff encouraged Epstein to come forward, he declined.
“I may be a p-dophile, but I don’t have a death wish,” Epstein allegedly said.
Epstein and Trump's Friendship Fractures
It's been reported that Epstein and Trump shared a friendship for years, but the connection eventually shattered.
In 2004, the pair reportedly became ensnared in a real estate fight. There were also allegations of Epstein poaching female employees from Mar-a-Lago.
After their fallout, it didn't take long for authorities to begin looking into Epstein, who allegedly thought Trump was responsible for the sudden law enforcement interest.
Trump's Name Frequent in Files
Upon the release of the Epstein files, more details on the connections between Trump and the late s-- offender were confirmed to the public. Trump was mentioned more than 38,000 times across over 5,300 files.
According to Wolff, Epstein considered himself "a dangerous man" to a president.
"I believe that Epstein understood the wholly unique position he was in: he had led a depraved life – one which the president of the United States had participated in," the author claimed.
Mutually Assured Destruction Sets In
However, with Trump in such a position of power, he became "maximally dangerous" for Epstein.
Wolff called Epstein's fascination with Trump "an obsession born out of his personal understanding of his old friend, and, I believe, his particular fear of him."
"You can’t evaluate Epstein’s friendship with Trump, his obsession with him, and his fear, without seeing it in the context of the steps Trump’s government took against him – and of Epstein’s unlikely, if not implausible, end," he alleged.
Epstein was arrested by the FBI on July, 6, 2019, toward the end of Trump's first term in the White House. He was found dead on August 10, 2019. His cause of death was ruled a suicide.