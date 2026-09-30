EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk Didn't Back Donald Trump's View on 2020 Election Defeat

The Turning Point USA founder was addressing thousands of people at an outdoor campus event when a single rifle shot struck him.

Tyler Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges over the killing.

Asked whether she believed the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, Erika declined to endorse the claim and instead described how she and her husband approached defeats.

She said: "My husband's the type of person, and I am the same way, that when something is decided, no matter – even in a sports game, no matter if you win or you lose – you have to play the next game.

"So are you going to sit and just think about that past game, or are you going to go back out on the field and start practicing for the next game? How we are wired is you go back out on the field and you start practicing."

Her remarks, made in a wide-ranging chat with Vanity Fair, suggest Kirk's personal philosophy was to concentrate on the next political contest once an outcome had been determined, although his public record after the 2020 election was more complicated.