EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk Didn't Back Donald Trump's View on 2020 Election Defeat
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk believed in moving on from a political defeat rather than endlessly relitigating the result, according to his widow Erika Kirk – an approach she has contrasted with the continuing controversy surrounding Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Erika, 37, made the comments a year after Kirk, 31, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025.
Moving Past Political Defeats
The Turning Point USA founder was addressing thousands of people at an outdoor campus event when a single rifle shot struck him.
Tyler Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges over the killing.
Asked whether she believed the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, Erika declined to endorse the claim and instead described how she and her husband approached defeats.
She said: "My husband's the type of person, and I am the same way, that when something is decided, no matter – even in a sports game, no matter if you win or you lose – you have to play the next game.
"So are you going to sit and just think about that past game, or are you going to go back out on the field and start practicing for the next game? How we are wired is you go back out on the field and you start practicing."
Her remarks, made in a wide-ranging chat with Vanity Fair, suggest Kirk's personal philosophy was to concentrate on the next political contest once an outcome had been determined, although his public record after the 2020 election was more complicated.
'Stop The Steal'
Kirk was one of Trump's most prominent young conservative allies and promoted claims that fraud had contributed to Joe Biden's victory.
Turning Point Action also helped transport Trump supporters to Washington for the January 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally, although Kirk did not attend.
Trump, 80, has repeatedly maintained the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite Biden, 83, winning the Electoral College 306-232 and election officials finding no evidence of fraud capable of changing the result.
The House January 6 committee later concluded Trump continued making false allegations of widespread fraud despite being told by senior advisers and Justice Department officials that there was insufficient evidence to overturn Biden's victory.
Trump has continued disputing the account and defending his response to the election.
His claims have triggered years of political and legal fallout, culminating in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as Congress certified Biden's victory. Courts rejected numerous challenges to the result, while election workers faced threats and voting companies pursued major defamation cases over false allegations of fraud.
Voter Mobilization and Comeback Success
Kirk nevertheless remained a staunch Trump ally after 2020 and became an important figure in the movement that helped return him to the White House in 2024.
Turning Point Action developed a major voter-mobilization operation, particularly targeting younger and lower-propensity conservative voters in Arizona.
Trump publicly praised Kirk and the organization following his election victory.
Security Flaws and Ongoing Litigation
Kirk was killed during the opening event of his American Comeback Tour.
An independent review has found significant security shortcomings surrounding the outdoor appearance, including the absence of a comprehensive written security plan and inadequate assessment of potential lines of sight.
Kirk's family has since taken preliminary legal action against Utah Valley University, alleging security failures contributed to his death.
The university has said it will address the claims through established procedures.
Erika succeeded her husband as chief executive of Turning Point USA and has continued leading the conservative organization while raising their two young children.