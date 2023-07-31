Has Prince Harry Been Dumped by His Own Eco-tourism Firm? Travalyst Excludes Ex-Royal From Board Announcement

A perplexing update from Travalyst, the eco-tourism firm founded by Prince Harry, led public relations experts to speculate if the Duke of Sussex was given the boot from his own company after he was noticeably absent from their updated board of directors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The London-based travel firm was established in 2019 while Harry was a full-time working Royal alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

A lot transpired in the four years since he started Travalyst — and after three years of being the face of the brand, it appeared Harry's role with the eco-tourism venture was considerably scaled back.