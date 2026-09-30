Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pampered Prison Life Exposed: Rapper Reportedly Scrolls Instagram and Scans X-Rated Snaps Sent by Ex on Cellphone and Sips 'Premium Liquor'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:02 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is living a pampered lifestyle behind bars with access to a cellphone and booze, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 56, who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses, reportedly spends thousands of dollars a month maintaining his perks.
Combs Hires Men To 'Cook And Clean' For Him
Four ex-inmates at the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey where Combs is currently holed up spoke to NBC News about the Missing You rapper's privileges on the condition of anonymity.
One said: "This is not some normal s--t you see in jail.
"This is some rich s--t. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."
The insiders claim Combs has men at the low security prison who cook and clean for him, make his bed and do his laundry.
He even has someone who gives him Chinese-style massages.
The hip-hop mogul also passes the time by scrolling through Instagram on a contraband cellphone, which allegedly contains X-rated images a former girlfriend sends him.
Access To Movies And Documentaries
Two of the sources claim he also has a tablet which he’s able to access movies and documentaries — including the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning — produced by his longtime rival, 50 Cent.
The insiders claim Combs has splashed out on other inmates’ prescription Remeron medication — known as "rem-roms" in prison.
The medication is prescribed to inmates suffering from depression and anxiety — but it's also bought and sold on the prison's robust black market, the sources added.
"You can pretty much get anything except a key to the front door and a female," one of the anonymous inmates said.
Boozy Weekends Behind Bars
As for the weekends, that's when Combs breaks out the alcohol.
It's claimed Combs has a secret stash of premium liquor smuggled in by guards which he shares with a tight group of fellow inmates.
One inmate recalled drinking Hennessy with Combs, saying: "Hell yeah, I drank with him."
The sources allege Combs' prison funds are topped up by people on the outside to commissary accounts belonging to inmates who provide services for him.
One of the men paid by Combs reportedly cleans the toilet and shower areas before he'd use them.
Others would secretly cook special meals for Combs using a makeshift heating element submerged in water — including curry chicken, pizza and empanadas.
"After a while, I got tired of cooking," one man who described preparing meals for Combs and other inmates told NBC. "He started going to the Jamaicans."
Reports of his lavish lifestyle behind bars come as the rapper's release date has been brought forward once again, to January 21, 2028, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate records.
His release date was most recently listed as February 5, 2028, after previously being set for February 20.
Combs' projected release date has changed several times since it was initially listed as June 2028.