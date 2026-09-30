Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pampered Prison Life Exposed: Rapper Reportedly Scrolls Instagram and Scans X-Rated Snaps Sent by Ex on Cellphone and Sips 'Premium Liquor'

Four ex-inmates at the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey where Combs is currently holed up spoke to NBC News about the Missing You rapper's privileges on the condition of anonymity.

One said: "This is not some normal s--t you see in jail.

"This is some rich s--t. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

The insiders claim Combs has men at the low security prison who cook and clean for him, make his bed and do his laundry.

He even has someone who gives him Chinese-style massages.

The hip-hop mogul also passes the time by scrolling through Instagram on a contraband cellphone, which allegedly contains X-rated images a former girlfriend sends him.