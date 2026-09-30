EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Sparks Fan Fears with Cryptic Tour Comments
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Harry Styles' stunning message online and in concert has shocked fans convinced the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is quitting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old former One Direction teen idol wrote in an email to fans that he was adding dates to his 2026 tour in Australia, but that he found the extra work "daunting."
Styles Sparks Retirement Fears
Styles signaled that once those dates were done, he might be, too.
"After that, I don't know what comes next for me, but I know that I'm excited to find out," the pop performer shared.
The comments set off a frenzied firestorm online among his fans who were convinced that the Sign of the Times singer was signing off for good.
"Are you normal or can you not sleep because Harry Styles is announcing final shows tomorrow for god knows how long and is literally retiring?" wrote one follower on X. Another said: "We're losing Harry Styles!"
The uproar led to Styles personally addressing the comments in a Madison Square Garden concert – and not offering much in the way of consolation to his concerned fans.
Styles Gets Candid About Future
"I sort of just want to be honest about who I am and where I am in my life, and you know, I didn't wanna get to the end of the tour as we have previously and sort of say 'until next time,' uh I just wanted to be a little more honest with you about that," he said. "I feel like getting to the end and saying 'until next time' is not enough."
Styles' grueling 30-night Madison Square Garden residency in New York City was underway, and he sounded defeated at the prospect of heading to Australia for four more shows.
He also got engaged to 37-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz in April, and sources said she has a strong influence on him and their future together.
Zoë Urges Styles to Slow Down
The source said: "Zoë's seen the toll that performing has taken on the man she hopes to be married to and have children with.
"She's seen how hard it's been on her dad [rocker Lenny Kravitz] and is likely pressuring him to pull back and focus on that – rather than running himself into the ground on the road.
"People close to them say that she's the one calling the shots in the relationship and Harry's almost surely following her advice.
"Don't look for him to come back for quite a while – if at all!"