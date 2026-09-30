EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Sparks Fan Fears with Cryptic Tour Comments

Styles signaled that once those dates were done, he might be, too.

"After that, I don't know what comes next for me, but I know that I'm excited to find out," the pop performer shared.

The comments set off a frenzied firestorm online among his fans who were convinced that the Sign of the Times singer was signing off for good.

"Are you normal or can you not sleep because Harry Styles is announcing final shows tomorrow for god knows how long and is literally retiring?" wrote one follower on X. Another said: "We're losing Harry Styles!"

The uproar led to Styles personally addressing the comments in a Madison Square Garden concert – and not offering much in the way of consolation to his concerned fans.