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Home > News > Bill Gates

Bill Gates Warns AI Could Cause 'A Billion Deaths' as He Calls for Strict Government Oversight of Technology

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Source: MEGA

Bill Gates warned that artificial intelligence could potentially cause 'a billion deaths.'

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Bill Gates sounded the alarm over the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, warning that the technology could become devastating if it falls into the wrong hands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Microsoft co-founder called for stronger government oversight as AI continues to develop rapidly.

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Bill Gates Warns of AI's Deadly Potential

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image of Bill Gates called AI a 'powerful weapon.'
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates called AI a 'powerful weapon.'

During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on September 27, Gates warned about the dangers of AI and urged the government to put safeguards in place.

"AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that cause a billion deaths," Gates detailed.

He continued, "So even though it's pretty hard to get to 100 percent [of humanity], there's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools."

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Difficulty Separating Science From Bioterrorism

image of Bill Gates said AI could make it difficult to distinguish legitimate medical research from bioterrorism.
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates said AI could make it difficult to distinguish legitimate medical research from bioterrorism.

Gates pointed to one particularly complicated problem: distinguishing legitimate scientific research from work that could ultimately be used for harmful purposes.

"I wish it was easier to distinguish good intent, like I want to design a new drug for a disease, versus negative intent, which is I want to design a tool of bioterrorism," Gates said.

He argued that the similarities between beneficial medical research and potentially dangerous biological experimentation make oversight increasingly important.

"Because those are so close, we do need to monitor any sophisticated model and record exactly what's being done," the tech mogul added.

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Donald Trump Says AI Race Must Continue

image of Donald Trump rejected the idea that artificial intelligence advances will lead to the end of humanity.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump rejected the idea that artificial intelligence advances will lead to the end of humanity.

Gates' warnings come as President Donald Trump rejected the idea that advances in artificial intelligence will ultimately bring about the end of humanity.

"We're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI wins," Trump told reporters earlier this month, per the Daily Mail.

House Speaker Mike Johnson similarly pushed back against calls for a pause, saying on CNN, "We can not put a moratorium on this because China will overlap us."

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Barack Obama Raises Concerns

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image of Barack Obama reportedly warned that the rapid development of AI in private hands could become dangerous without action.
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama reportedly warned that the rapid development of AI in private hands could become dangerous without action.

Democrats have voiced greater support for regulation, with former President Barack Obama reportedly warning about the speed of AI development at a private gathering this month.

"This is something that is moving very fast in private hands, and if we don't get on top of it, I think can be dangerous," Obama said, according to The New York Times.

Obama also reportedly told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, "Once you are Speaker, I would strongly urge that the Democrats put together a framework for a very public conversation."

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