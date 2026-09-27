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EXCLUSIVE: Graham Nash 'Breaks Fans' Hearts' With Reunion Bombshell

Photo of Graham Nash
Source: MEGA

Graham Nash has dropped a bombshell on his fans.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Graham Nash has dealt a crushing blow to fans hoping for one final reunion with his surviving Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates – after saying he does not believe they will ever collaborate again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British singer-songwriter, 84, said the death of David Crosby, who was 81 when he passed away in 2023, effectively brought the celebrated supergroup's story to an end.

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David Crosby's Death Ends Reunion Hopes

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Photo of Graham Nash
Source: MEGA

Nash crushed hopes for a final Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion.

Nash said Crosby had been its "heartbeat," while Stephen Stills, 81, has retired and Neil Young, 80, no longer performs CSN material.

Asked by The Arts Fuse whether some combination of the surviving musicians might reunite, Nash said: "David was the heartbeat of the band, and since he has passed away, I don't think the rest of us will ever collaborate again.

"Also, Stephen has retired, and Neil won't play any CSN songs, so if you want to hear them, you have to come see me!"

Nash, Stills and Crosby formed Crosby, Stills & Nash in the late 1960s, with Young subsequently joining them to create Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The musicians became renowned for their vocal harmonies and songs addressing the turbulent politics and culture of their era, although relationships between the members were frequently complicated.

Nash's comments appear to close the door on hopes that the surviving members could reunite in some form following Crosby's death.

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Graham Nash Reflects on Family Losses

Photo of Graham Nash
Source: MEGA

In a recent interview, Nash also revealed his biggest regret involved not being around when his parents died.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nash reflected on the personal sacrifices accompanying his decades-long career, revealing that his greatest regret was being away when both of his parents died.

He said: "I am most proud of the ability I have to speak to and perform for my fellow human beings. I've tried my best to make them shake their a-- and think at the same time. My only regret was being on tour both when my father passed and when my mother died. In neither case was I able to see them before they had gone."

Nash also insisted he remains determined to address social and political issues through his music.

Throughout his career, his songwriting has explored subjects including war, immigration and nuclear power, and he said contemporary events had given him no reason to retreat from that tradition.

"This world is totally chaotic right now, both politically with Trump and in terms of climate change," Nash noted, referring to controversial President Trump.

"It seems the entire world is on fire. There's a huge drought in England, where I'm from, and in two-thirds of the country the grass is brown now instead of green.

"I can't speak for others, but I have to keep talking about it."

Nash said his wife, Amy Grantham, had shown him a quotation attributed to Nina Simone about an artist's responsibility to reflect their times.

He added: "I'm a human being, a member of the human race, and I have to talk about what's going on with me right now."

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CSN Songs Continue Through Graham Nash's Concerts

Photo of Graham Nash and Stephen Stills
Source: MEGA

Stephen Stills has retired, leaving fans with fewer reunion hopes.

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For fans hoping to hear the songs that made CSN and CSNY famous performed live, Nash's message was clear – his own concerts remain the place to find them.

A music industry source claimed to Radar: "There has always been a section of the fanbase that held on to the hope that Graham, Stephen and Neil might find a way of getting together again, even if it was only for one song or one special performance. Graham's comments sound about as definitive as you can get, and that's inevitably heartbreaking for those people.

"The death of David changed everything. These weren't simply four famous musicians who occasionally shared a stage – the interaction between their voices and personalities was fundamental to what made the group distinctive. Graham clearly feels that without David, an essential part of that chemistry has disappeared."

The insider noted, "Even before David died, getting everybody together was extraordinarily difficult. There were fallouts, reconciliations and long periods when relationships between different members were strained. Yet fans kept hoping because history had shown that somehow they sometimes managed to find their way back to one another.

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Photo of Graham Nash, Neil Young, David Crosby and Stephen Stills
Source: MEGA

Nash said David Crosby's absence made another reunion feel wrong.

"That is what makes Graham saying this now feel significant. With Stephen retired and Neil apparently unwilling to revisit the CSN catalog, there doesn't seem to be a realistic route towards the surviving three performing together again."

"For longtime followers, there will naturally be sadness because this music has accompanied people through much of their lives," the source continued. "A final reunion would have offered an opportunity to celebrate that history and perhaps say goodbye properly.

"But Graham also seems realistic about what a reunion would mean without David. If he believes Crosby was the heartbeat of the band, trying to recreate CSNY without him might simply feel wrong rather than provide the closure fans would like."

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