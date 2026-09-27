EXCLUSIVE: Graham Nash 'Breaks Fans' Hearts' With Reunion Bombshell

Elsewhere in the interview, Nash reflected on the personal sacrifices accompanying his decades-long career, revealing that his greatest regret was being away when both of his parents died.

He said: "I am most proud of the ability I have to speak to and perform for my fellow human beings. I've tried my best to make them shake their a-- and think at the same time. My only regret was being on tour both when my father passed and when my mother died. In neither case was I able to see them before they had gone."

Nash also insisted he remains determined to address social and political issues through his music.

Throughout his career, his songwriting has explored subjects including war, immigration and nuclear power, and he said contemporary events had given him no reason to retreat from that tradition.

"This world is totally chaotic right now, both politically with Trump and in terms of climate change," Nash noted, referring to controversial President Trump.

"It seems the entire world is on fire. There's a huge drought in England, where I'm from, and in two-thirds of the country the grass is brown now instead of green.

"I can't speak for others, but I have to keep talking about it."

Nash said his wife, Amy Grantham, had shown him a quotation attributed to Nina Simone about an artist's responsibility to reflect their times.

He added: "I'm a human being, a member of the human race, and I have to talk about what's going on with me right now."