'This Won't End Well': Trump Ally Laura Loomer Predicts Jensen Huang's Return Will Be 'Major Scandal for GOP' as Prez Backs CEO
Nov. 24 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Longtime Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer has warned that the support for reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could become a major scandal for Republicans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Huang resigned from his role at the tech company on November 12 after having an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, but was welcomed back on November 23 – a decision that the POTUS celebrated.
Loomer Calls Out Huang
Following the incidents, Loomer questioned whether the Huang knowingly participated in efforts to smuggle advanced American computer chips into China.
"Personally, I think pretending like Jensen Huang was a victim of a honeypot is being very generous," Loomer wrote.
"I tend to believe there’s no such thing as Nvidia chips 'accidentally' being smuggled into China, and I have a feeling this is going to come back to be a major scandal for the GOP," she continued. "How do we know he wasn’t a willing participant? Would have been nice for there to have actually been an investigation before he was reinstated. This won’t end well."
Trump Intervened to Restore Huang
Huang returned to Nvidia this week after the company's board reversed its earlier decision not to reinstate him following his Nov. 12 resignation.
Trump acknowledged becoming involved in the situation.
"I believe my intervention was very important," he said, noting that "the board decided to do what we wanted them to do."
In a Truth Social statement, Trump further declared, "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."
He said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that federal authorities possessed no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang, although the Justice Department has not independently announced that its investigations are complete.
Intelligence Concerns
The controversy centers on Huang's relationship with Alice Huang – who is not related to him – a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, which has faced scrutiny over suspected efforts to divert advanced Nvidia chips to China.
Alice reportedly maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security while she was involved with the Nvidia executive.
Trump questioned the allegations, saying, "I don't know that she was a spy at all. I mean, I really don't know."
Nvidia's board said on Monday it had received assurances from senior U.S. government officials and remained confident in Huang's leadership. The company also confirmed that its independent investigation would continue.
Federal Investigations
The Commerce Department has since added Megaspeed to its restricted trade list, while the Justice Department continues investigating potential export control violations involving the company.
Huang is scheduled to face closed-door questioning by three House committees on Dec. 1, followed by a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on Dec. 3.