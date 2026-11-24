Huang resigned from his role at the tech company on November 12 after having an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, but was welcomed back on November 23 – a decision that the POTUS celebrated.

Longtime Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer has warned that the support for reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could become a major scandal for Republicans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Following the incidents, Loomer questioned whether the Huang knowingly participated in efforts to smuggle advanced American computer chips into China.

"Personally, I think pretending like Jensen Huang was a victim of a honeypot is being very generous," Loomer wrote.

"I tend to believe there’s no such thing as Nvidia chips 'accidentally' being smuggled into China, and I have a feeling this is going to come back to be a major scandal for the GOP," she continued. "How do we know he wasn’t a willing participant? Would have been nice for there to have actually been an investigation before he was reinstated. This won’t end well."