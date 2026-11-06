EXCLUSIVE: Todd Blanche's Epstein Deposition Blocked as Victims Accuse Government of Withholding FBI Evidence

The legal battle stems from a July 16, 2026, meeting in Washington, D.C., where Blanche allegedly acknowledged serious failures in the FBI's investigation of Epstein.

According to a November 3 court filing, attorneys representing Epstein survivors claim Blanche told those attending that the FBI's case against Epstein "was handled improperly before 2007."

The filing also alleges Blanche delivered an even more startling admission to the victims.

"You got screwed over by the FBI, but I cannot fix the FBI's lack of investigation," Blanche allegedly said.

Those remarks, documented in declarations submitted by plaintiffs and their attorneys, have become central to the survivors' efforts to establish whether federal investigators violated mandatory procedures when handling complaints about Epstein.