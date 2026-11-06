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Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
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EXCLUSIVE: Todd Blanche's Epstein Deposition Blocked as Victims Accuse Government of Withholding FBI Evidence

Todd Blanche,Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Todd Blanche faces court-ordered questioning over alleged remarks about the FBI's handling of Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse investigation, as survivors continue their legal battle against the federal government.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

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Todd Blanche has been ordered to answer questions from Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration's top law enforcement official could not completely avoid scrutiny over explosive remarks he allegedly made about the FBI's handling of the disgraced financier's s-- abuse investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ryon McCabe issued a November 5 ruling allowing Epstein survivors to submit up to 10 written questions to Blanche, despite granting the government's request to block his deposition for now.

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Explosive FBI Admission Alleged

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Federal courthouse
Source: MEGA

Epstein survivors allege the FBI failed to properly investigate complaints against the disgraced financier.

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The legal battle stems from a July 16, 2026, meeting in Washington, D.C., where Blanche allegedly acknowledged serious failures in the FBI's investigation of Epstein.

According to a November 3 court filing, attorneys representing Epstein survivors claim Blanche told those attending that the FBI's case against Epstein "was handled improperly before 2007."

The filing also alleges Blanche delivered an even more startling admission to the victims.

"You got screwed over by the FBI, but I cannot fix the FBI's lack of investigation," Blanche allegedly said.

Those remarks, documented in declarations submitted by plaintiffs and their attorneys, have become central to the survivors' efforts to establish whether federal investigators violated mandatory procedures when handling complaints about Epstein.

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Epstein Victims Accuse Government of Stonewalling

Todd Blanche speaking at a microphone
Source: MEGA

Todd Blanche allegedly acknowledged FBI failures during a July meeting with Epstein survivors.

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The lawsuit, filed against the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act, alleges the FBI negligently failed to investigate Epstein, arrest him sooner, and prevent further sexual abuse.

In their November 3 opposition filing, survivors' attorneys accused the government of obstructing discovery and withholding crucial information.

They alleged federal officials had failed to produce a single document or knowledgeable witness despite court-authorized discovery concerning the FBI's investigative policies.

The plaintiffs also raised allegations involving the handling and redaction of Epstein-related records, citing concerns previously outlined in an October congressional letter.

Their attorneys argued Blanche possessed unique knowledge about his alleged statements and should be required to explain them under oath.

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Judge Blocks Deposition but Demands Answers

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A federal judge blocked Blanche's deposition but authorized 10 written questions about his alleged remarks.

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Although Judge McCabe rejected the immediate effort to depose Blanche, he determined the alleged statements could be relevant to the limited discovery permitted in the lawsuit.

The judge cited the legal protections generally afforded to high-ranking government officials, finding the plaintiffs had not yet demonstrated extraordinary circumstances justifying Blanche's deposition.

However, the court authorized up to 10 written interrogatories specifically addressing Blanche's alleged July remarks. Those questions must be answered within 15 days after they are submitted.

The ruling also leaves open the possibility that survivors could renew their request to question Blanche under oath after exhausting other available discovery methods.

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FBI's Epstein Investigation Faces Renewed Scrutiny

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Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein's victims continue seeking answers about the FBI's handling of allegations against him

The court additionally directed the parties to address outstanding discovery obligations, including arrangements for a government witness deposition and the production of documents following entry of a confidentiality order.

The parties must agree on a proposed confidentiality order and a deposition date by November 11.

For Epstein survivors, the dispute centers on whether the FBI had mandatory obligations to act on complaints of sexual abuse and whether federal investigators failed to follow those requirements.

The government disputes the plaintiffs' position concerning the scope of those obligations.

While the court has not determined that the FBI violated its policies, Blanche's alleged statements will now face written questioning in a lawsuit seeking accountability for the agency's handling of Epstein.

The deposition remains blocked unless the court issues another order.

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