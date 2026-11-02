Jeffrey Epstein Victim Allegedly 'Trafficked to Royal Family's Balmoral Castle' Was Described as 'Traveling Massage Therapist' in FBI Interview

The new information comes as Police Scotland confirmed last week that an investigation was underway after they had "received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage" into whether women were trafficked to Balmoral during Epstein's visits to the royal family's castle.

The disgraced late financier visited Balmoral several times, including a shooting weekend with Andrew that was exposed in a photo during the Department of Justice's Epstein files document dump in December 2025.

A separate photo released by the DOJ captured Epstein and then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell relaxing at Glen Beg, a secluded log cabin on the grounds of Balmoral.

The sprawling estate was dear to Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spent her final days there before dying at age 96 in September 2022.