Jeffrey Epstein Victim Allegedly 'Trafficked to Royal Family's Balmoral Castle' Was Described as 'Traveling Massage Therapist' in FBI Interview
Nov. 2 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
A woman allegedly trafficked to the royal family's Balmoral estate by notorious s-- predator Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly identified as a "traveling massage therapist" during an explosive FBI interview in 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alleged victim also told the Feds that she met with disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor "a few times," but did not accuse the former prince of any sexual wrongdoing.
Jeffrey Epstein Visited Balmoral on Several Occasions
The new information comes as Police Scotland confirmed last week that an investigation was underway after they had "received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage" into whether women were trafficked to Balmoral during Epstein's visits to the royal family's castle.
The disgraced late financier visited Balmoral several times, including a shooting weekend with Andrew that was exposed in a photo during the Department of Justice's Epstein files document dump in December 2025.
A separate photo released by the DOJ captured Epstein and then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell relaxing at Glen Beg, a secluded log cabin on the grounds of Balmoral.
The sprawling estate was dear to Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spent her final days there before dying at age 96 in September 2022.
Alleged Victim Described Balmoral Visit to FBI in 2020
The interview between the victim and the FBI was included in the DOJ's Epstein files drop and raises disturbing new questions about the manipulative moneyman's alleged activities at the royal family's Scottish retreat.
According to the heavily redacted account of an October 2020 interview, an alleged victim told investigators that a woman described as a "traveling massage therapist" had been taken to Balmoral.
The unidentified accuser also claimed Maxwell affectionately referred to her as her "little sister" and revealed she frequently accompanied the convicted s-- trafficker and Epstein on their travels.
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Discussed Balmoral the Same Year He Died
When FBI investigators pressed the alleged victim about other women who traveled as massage therapists in Epstein's orbit, she reportedly dropped a bombshell about one unidentified woman who "came to Balmoral and Palm Beach a few times."
The woman also revealed she had crossed paths with Windsor, "a few times," but made clear she had "no strange experiences with him."
Epstein's interest in the royal family's sprawling estates apparently persisted into 2019, with messages suggesting he encouraged visits to Balmoral just months before his July arrest on s-- trafficking charges and his death the following month.
In an April 2019 Skype exchange, a user identified as "jeevacation" urged someone to explore the royal residences, writing: "Go to Windsor in the country and Balmoral. I go on tours of great country homes, lots to do."
Ex-Prince Andrew's Fall From Grace Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Windsor's royal undoing over his Epstein ties began in January 2022, when the Queen stripped her scandal-plagued son of his honorary military titles and royal patronages and barred him from using his HRH style in an official capacity.
A month later, the disgraced former Duke of York settled a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.
But Windsor's royal reckoning was far from over. After Giuffre's posthumous memoir unleashed even more sordid allegations in October 2025, his brother, King Charles III, dealt him the ultimate humiliation, stripping him of his remaining royal titles and privileges and kicking him out of his sprawling Royal Lodge mansion in Great Windsor Park for far humbler digs on the Sandringham estate.
Windsor's downfall took an even more serious turn in February when he was arrested at Sandringham's Wood Farm on suspicion of misconduct in public office after Epstein files allegedly exposed him leaking confidential government reports to the pedophile while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
The ex-royal has not been charged.