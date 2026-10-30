Police Investigating Andrew Windsor's Balmoral Visits With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Amid Claims Women Were Trafficked to Royal Estate

In a December 2025 Epstein files document dump, an undated photo appeared to show Andrew and Epstein on the grounds of Balmoral for a shooting expedition.

Another DOJ photo showed Epstein and Maxwell lounging at the Glen Beg log cabin on the grounds of Balmoral, the royal family's beloved summer retreat and the favorite castle of Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spent her final days at the sprawling Scottish estate before dying there at age 96 in September 2022.

The duo sat adoringly on the front porch of the rustic log cabin as Maxwell rested her hand on her then-boyfriend's knee.

The pair were pictured sitting in the same spot where Andrew's late monarch mother had famously enjoyed a spot of tea in an iconic 1985 photograph.

Andrew also hosted Epstein and Maxwell at the royal family's Sandringham estate in 2000 for another shooting weekend that coincided with the former British socialite's 39th birthday.