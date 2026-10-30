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Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Police Investigating Andrew Windsor's Balmoral Visits With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Amid Claims Women Were Trafficked to Royal Estate

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Scottish police are investigating the disgraced prince's visits to Balmoral with Jeffrey Epstein.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

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Disgraced ex-Prince Andrew's sordid ties to Jeffrey Epstein are back in the spotlight, with Scottish police probing the convicted s-x offender's visits to the royal family's sprawling Balmoral estate amid disturbing allegations that women were trafficked to the famed Scottish castle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein and his notorious madam and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly enjoyed a 1999 stay at the Highlands hideaway at the invitation of Andrew himself. Police Scotland has now confirmed receiving information about the former royal's time with the late predator at Balmoral, as authorities examine claims surrounding the alleged trafficking of women to the estate.

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'Active Enquiries Are Ongoing' by Scottish Police

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Police Scotland confirmed they received information about Epstein's stays at Balmoral.

"We have received information and active enquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage," a spokesperson for Police Scotland told a publication about the investigation.

They added, "All enquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those enquiries. We would never confirm details of ongoing enquiries, and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

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Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Spent Time on Balmoral Estate

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral's Glen Beg cabin.

In a December 2025 Epstein files document dump, an undated photo appeared to show Andrew and Epstein on the grounds of Balmoral for a shooting expedition.

Another DOJ photo showed Epstein and Maxwell lounging at the Glen Beg log cabin on the grounds of Balmoral, the royal family's beloved summer retreat and the favorite castle of Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spent her final days at the sprawling Scottish estate before dying there at age 96 in September 2022.

The duo sat adoringly on the front porch of the rustic log cabin as Maxwell rested her hand on her then-boyfriend's knee.

The pair were pictured sitting in the same spot where Andrew's late monarch mother had famously enjoyed a spot of tea in an iconic 1985 photograph.

Andrew also hosted Epstein and Maxwell at the royal family's Sandringham estate in 2000 for another shooting weekend that coincided with the former British socialite's 39th birthday.

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Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Downfall Over Epstein Ties

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew ended up losing his royal titles adter Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir was published in October 2025.

The queen stripped Andrew of his prestigious honorary military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 while barring him from using his HRH style in an official capacity as his Epstein-linked s-x abuse scandal engulfed the monarchy.

The following month, the former Duke of York settled Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit against him for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

Following the October 2025 release of Giuffre's posthumous memoir, which contained even more sordid allegations about her encounters with Andrew, his brother, King Charles III delivered the ultimate royal humiliation by stripping him of his remaining titles and privileges and booting him from his longtime Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, to a far more modest home on the Sandringham estate.

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

former Prince Andrew spent 11 hours in jail before being released.

Andrew was arrested at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after a January DOJ Epstein files dump showed he passed along confidential government reports to Epstein while working as the UK's trade envoy from 2001 through 2011.

So far, no charges have been brought against the ex-royal.

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