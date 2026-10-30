Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Faces Fresh Questions Over Mysterious Four Boxes Handed Over to Authorities
Oct. 30 2026, Updated 1:31 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is facing fresh scrutiny over four boxes of belongings he handed to Philippine police as authorities investigate allegations involving their father, Thomas Markle Sr.
The questions intensified after royal commentator Paula Matanovich posted on X, challenging Thomas Jr.'s account of where the boxes had been kept.
Her claims have not been independently verified, and Philippine authorities have not accused Thomas Jr. of wrongdoing.
Why Is Thomas Markle Jr. Facing Questions Over the Four Boxes?
In an Oct. 28 post, Matanovich alleged that Thomas Jr. had kept the boxes at his home after moving to Cebu. She also questioned his account of how the material came into his possession.
Matanovich further raised claims about Thomas Jr.'s personal relationships and suggested that Meghan, her half-brother, and law enforcement may have worked together against their father.
She did not provide independently verified evidence supporting those allegations.
Photos included in the social media post likewise do not establish who owned the boxes or when the pictured items were stored.
What Did Thomas Markle Jr. Hand Over to Philippine Police?
The four boxes contained personal belongings and electronic equipment, including mobile phones, dismantled computers, hard drives and other digital devices. Philippine police said Thomas Jr. contacted them and voluntarily surrendered the material.
Thomas Jr. has said he came across the material while searching through his father's belongings for a cellphone. He told The Sun that completing the handover paperwork took nine hours.
"It took nine hours to sign all the documentation as I handed over all that stuff, but I was relieved to get it off my hands," he said.
He also alleged that the material could establish serious wrongdoing by his father. Those claims remain allegations and have not been established by investigators.
What Have Philippine Authorities Said?
Police initially needed a court warrant before they could examine the electronic devices. A Cebu court has since authorized investigators to conduct the examination, allowing authorities to begin digital forensic work on the material.
Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said investigators must determine the nature and origin of the files, who owned the devices, and whether any potential victims can be identified.
The investigation is being conducted by Philippine authorities, while U.S. officials have indicated they can assist if needed.
What Has Thomas Markle Sr. Said?
Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has denied the allegations against him, describing them as "sick lies." The allegations remain under investigation, and authorities have not announced a final finding regarding the material.
The case has also renewed scrutiny of a January 2019 letter received by London's Metropolitan Police containing allegations about Markle.
The force said it passed the letter to Prince Harry and Meghan's office but did not share the allegations with other law enforcement agencies at the time.
The Met has now referred its handling of the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and said it intends to share the allegations with relevant overseas authorities.
Meghan has said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations and that her decision to keep her father away from her children was made to protect them.