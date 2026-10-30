Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Faces Fresh Questions Over Mysterious Four Boxes Handed Over to Authorities

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is facing fresh scrutiny over four boxes of belongings he handed to Philippine police as authorities investigate allegations involving their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The questions intensified after royal commentator Paula Matanovich posted on X, challenging Thomas Jr.'s account of where the boxes had been kept.

Her claims have not been independently verified, and Philippine authorities have not accused Thomas Jr. of wrongdoing.