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Home > News > Patrick Stewart

'Star Trek' Rivals: Inside Patrick Stewart and 'Jealous' William Shatner's Bitter Feud — as Acting Legend Dies at 86

Split image of Patrick Stewart and William Shatner
Source: MEGA

In 2023, an insider claimed that Patrick Stewart and William Shatner's relationship was complicated.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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William Shatner and Patrick Stewart's relationship may have been more complicated than it seemed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2023, an insider claimed that Shatner was less than impressed by Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart starred in the series alongside Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and others.

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William Shatner Was Reportedly 'Jealous'

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Image of In 2023, an insider claimed that William Shatner and Patrick Stewart's relationship was complicated.
Source: MEGA

In 2023, an insider claimed that Shatner and Stewart's relationship was complicated.

"Bill has a grudging respect for Patrick as a stage actor, but he never thought Stewart's Star Trek: The Next Generation was up to par with the original series and his own work as Capt. James T. Kirk," the source claimed.

"It annoys Bill to high heaven to see Patrick getting so much attention," they continued. "Especially with a memoir reminiscing about his experiences working on Star Trek with little mention of Shatner, who believes he started it all."

The insider claimed that Shatner was "always jealous" of the perks Stewart got to enjoy, including "the use of Paramount's private jet."

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Patrick Stewart Said Meeting William Shatner Was 'Awkward'

Image of Patrick Stewart previously claimed that meeting William Shatner was 'awkward.'
Source: MEGA

Stewart previously claimed that meeting Shatner was 'awkward.'

While promoting Star Trek Generations in 1994, Stewart recalled meeting Shatner for the first time, admitting that it was "a little awkward."

"There had been certain reports that Bill [Shatner] had made some negative remarks about our series [Star Trek: The Next Generation]," he said at the time. "We'd, all of us, felt a little bit uneasy about that."

"I'm happy to say that the awkwardness is certainly long since gone, by the time he and I got together to do the movie," Stewart noted. "We've had just a grand time."

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William Shatner Called Patrick Stewart a 'Friend'

Image of Patrick Stewart died on October 28, 2026 at the age of 86.
Source: MEGA

However, Shatner once branded Stewart a 'wonderful gentleman.'

As for Shatner, he called Stewart a "wonderful gentleman" and "a friend."

Upon hearing the news of Stewart's death, Shatner took to Facebook to share a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

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William Shatner Pays Tribute to Patrick Stewart

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Image of Following Patrick Stewart's death, William Shatner took to Facebook to share a heartfelt tribute to the 'Star Trek' icon.
Source: MEGA

Following Stewart's death, Shatner took to Facebook to share a heartfelt tribute to the 'Star Trek' icon.

"What a heartbreaking week it has been," it began. "Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did."

"Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him," the 95-year-old continued. "I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family."

"He will be deeply missed," Shatner concluded.

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