'Star Trek' Rivals: Inside Patrick Stewart and 'Jealous' William Shatner's Bitter Feud — as Acting Legend Dies at 86

"Bill has a grudging respect for Patrick as a stage actor, but he never thought Stewart's Star Trek: The Next Generation was up to par with the original series and his own work as Capt. James T. Kirk," the source claimed.

"It annoys Bill to high heaven to see Patrick getting so much attention," they continued. "Especially with a memoir reminiscing about his experiences working on Star Trek with little mention of Shatner, who believes he started it all."

The insider claimed that Shatner was "always jealous" of the perks Stewart got to enjoy, including "the use of Paramount's private jet."