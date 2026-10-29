Patrick Stewart Dead at 86: 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' Icon Dies Following Battle with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, his family shared, "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all.

"We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

Stewart is set to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men, in next month's highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

More to come... This is a developing story.