Patrick Stewart Dead at 86: 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' Icon Dies Following Battle with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia
Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Sir Patrick Stewart, famous for his roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the X-Men movie franchise, has died at age 86, RadarOnline.com can report.
The legendary stage and screen actor died Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles following what his rep called "a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia."
In a heartfelt message on Instagram, his family shared, "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all.
"We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
Stewart is set to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men, in next month's highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.
More to come... This is a developing story.