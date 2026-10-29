Taylor Swift Faces Fierce Backlash After Extravagant Wedding Décor Was 'Burned Immediately After Ceremony': 'Climate Disaster'

Swift, 36, tied the knot with NFL hunk Travis Kelce in an over-the-top July 3 wedding extravaganza at Madison Square Garden, but once the star-studded festivities wrapped, they allegedly had everything burned to ashes to ensure none of the pricey pieces could be taken.

Taylor Swift is facing a firestorm of backlash over claims she had her lavish wedding decorations, staging, and elaborate setup shipped out of New York City and destroyed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple reportedly didn't want anyone stealing then auctioning off their wedding decorations.

The jaw-dropping fairytale ceremony decorations allegedly included towering walls resembling Rome's Colosseum, artificial trees, forest-themed backdrops, a massive 35-foot faux greenhouse, and even a peach-colored gaming tent – all of which were reportedly hauled to a burn site in Pennsylvania after the ostentatious celebration.

According to the source, workers were ordered to "dispose" of every last piece of the event's setup, allegedly leaving no souvenirs or keepsakes behind and wiping away "any traces" of the couple's big day.

"They didn't want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it, so they just burned it all," an insider told a publication .

Semi trucks were used to deliver the decorations to MSG for Taylor Swift's wedding.

"They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don't know where they actually physically incinerated it," the source said, referring to all the wedding decor.

The insider noted that while Swift didn't directly give the burn order, "The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy."

The couple's jaw-dropping wedding spectacle was reportedly months in the making, with an army of workers assembling the elaborate custom-built sets on the West Coast before hauling the massive production across the country to New York in a whopping 11 semi-trucks.

The insider found the "excessive" number of trucks used "pretty crazy" and that the vehicles were "super packed."

"Eleven semi-trucks to transport cross-country and then just burn it all down was pretty wild, just because you don't want people (to have access to it)," the spy added.