Taylor Swift Faces Fierce Backlash After Extravagant Wedding Décor Was 'Burned Immediately After Ceremony': 'Climate Disaster'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is facing a firestorm of backlash over claims she had her lavish wedding decorations, staging, and elaborate setup shipped out of New York City and destroyed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swift, 36, tied the knot with NFL hunk Travis Kelce in an over-the-top July 3 wedding extravaganza at Madison Square Garden, but once the star-studded festivities wrapped, they allegedly had everything burned to ashes to ensure none of the pricey pieces could be taken.
'They Just Burned It All'
"They didn't want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it, so they just burned it all," an insider told a publication.
According to the source, workers were ordered to "dispose" of every last piece of the event's setup, allegedly leaving no souvenirs or keepsakes behind and wiping away "any traces" of the couple's big day.
The jaw-dropping fairytale ceremony decorations allegedly included towering walls resembling Rome's Colosseum, artificial trees, forest-themed backdrops, a massive 35-foot faux greenhouse, and even a peach-colored gaming tent – all of which were reportedly hauled to a burn site in Pennsylvania after the ostentatious celebration.
11 'Super Packed' Semi Trucks Reportedly Hauled Away Taylor Swift's Wedding Decorations
"They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don't know where they actually physically incinerated it," the source said, referring to all the wedding decor.
The insider noted that while Swift didn't directly give the burn order, "The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy."
The couple's jaw-dropping wedding spectacle was reportedly months in the making, with an army of workers assembling the elaborate custom-built sets on the West Coast before hauling the massive production across the country to New York in a whopping 11 semi-trucks.
The insider found the "excessive" number of trucks used "pretty crazy" and that the vehicles were "super packed."
"Eleven semi-trucks to transport cross-country and then just burn it all down was pretty wild, just because you don't want people (to have access to it)," the spy added.
'This Is Extremely Weird and So Wasteful'
Critics took to X to blast Swift over the alleged waste, arguing the pop superstar could have put her lavish wedding leftovers to far better use instead of reportedly sending them up in flames and adding to a "climate disaster."
"They should’ve donated to charity and allow them to auction them off," one person claimed.
A second suggested, "I'm pretty sure the initials could have been removed or modified, and some big planner would have bought all that c---! At least it wouldn't just be BURNED."
A third user slammed the alleged environmental recklessness of torching the wedding's lavish trappings, writing, "This is extremely weird and so wasteful. I hope she doesn’t say a d--- about being green if this is true."
A fourth complained, "Why not auction off for charity? Or is she only philanthropic with her checkbook?" while a fifth person sneered, "Heaven forbid someone profit that isn’t her."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Still Haven't Shared Wedding Photos
Swift reportedly went to great lengths to keep her nuptials under wraps, allegedly forcing more than 1,000 wedding guests to surrender their cell phones before entering Madison Square Garden and sign ironclad nondisclosure agreements to ensure not a single photo, video, or juicy detail leaked from her ultra-secretive celebration.
To date, the newlyweds haven't released any shots from the nuptials, even though camera crews reportedly documented the big day.
Even the Lavender Haze singer's pal and wedding guest, Dakota Johnson, was quick to say she doesn't think the public will get a look at Swift's big day.
When asked during a BBC interview in September, "Do you think any of the photos are gonna ever come out from that wedding?" the Verity actress quickly replied, "No!"