EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Faces Backlash Over Wedding to Travis Kelce'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has released her first new music since her July wedding to football hunk Travis Kelce with the single Patient Zero, and sources said the usually bulletproof performer is experiencing an unfamiliar case of nerves.
Swift and Kelce tied the knot in July in Madison Square Garden, marking a new chapter in their high-profile romance after months of intense speculation and anticipation.
Taylor Swift 'Anxious' Over Growing Public Backlash
Insiders told RadarOnline.com Swift knows the public mood surrounding her has changed.
"Taylor can feel the backlash," a source said. "She knows there's fatigue. The wedding, Travis, the nonstop attention – she's genuinely anxious about how people will respond."
Taylor Swift Feels She Has 'Something to Prove' Amid Backlash
Insiders insist Swift remains confident in her music, but what's changed is her certainty that audiences will automatically embrace everything she does.
"Taylor used to feel untouchable," said the source. "Now she feels like she has something to prove. This comeback matters."