Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims Mogul Shoved 'Dirty' Adult Toys Inside Playmates in Shocking New Allegations

Crystal Harris, the widow of Pl-yboy founder Hugh Hefner, has alleged that she was sexually abused throughout their relationship and described multiple degrading experiences at the famous Mansion, RadarOnline has learned. During an October 27 appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the 40-year-old opened up about life with Hefner.

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'I Did Whatever He Wanted Me to Do'

Source: MEGA Harris said she complied with Hefner's alleged sexual demands even when they left her uncomfortable and in pain.

When asked whether she believed she had been r-ped, Harris said, "I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s-x, then I just did what he wanted me to do." She added, "There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," and, "In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK." When host Guerrero said the account "sounds like r-pe," Harris replied, "He's not gentle."

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Crystal Harris Talks Alleged Incident Involving the Shannon Twins

Source: MEGA Harris claimed Hefner tried to force the Shannon twins into sexual contact with each other, calling it incest.

Harris also accused Hefner of trying to force twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon into sexual activity with each other by "starting to try and shove twins [Kristina and Karissa's] heads onto each other's v-ginas to get them to engage with each other sexually." She called the alleged act "incest" and "disgusting." A representative for the twins did not respond to a request for comment. Karissa previously described having s-x with Hefner "like r-pe."

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'Nothing Intimate' About Relationship

Source: LISA GUERRERO/YOUTUBE Harris alleged the mogul forced women to use visibly dirty s-x toys.

During her podcast chat, Harris alleged that Hefner forced her and other Playmates to use visibly dirty s-x toys. "I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he's just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [s-x toys] and just shoving them in us," she said. She described physical pain afterward while Hefner snored and said some acts involving a-al and v-ginal penetration were "not cool." Harris added there was "nothing intimate" about their encounters because he "just needed more of a high or stimulation."

Crystal Harris Says She Was Never 'In Love With Hefner'

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Source: UnSplash Harris criticized the mansion environment and named Jon Lovitz as a frequent presence who scrutinized the women there.