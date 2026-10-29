Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims Mogul Shoved 'Dirty' Adult Toys Inside Playmates in Shocking New Allegations
Oct. 29 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Crystal Harris, the widow of Pl-yboy founder Hugh Hefner, has alleged that she was sexually abused throughout their relationship and described multiple degrading experiences at the famous Mansion, RadarOnline has learned.
During an October 27 appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the 40-year-old opened up about life with Hefner.
'I Did Whatever He Wanted Me to Do'
When asked whether she believed she had been r-ped, Harris said, "I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s-x, then I just did what he wanted me to do."
She added, "There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," and, "In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK."
When host Guerrero said the account "sounds like r-pe," Harris replied, "He's not gentle."
Crystal Harris Talks Alleged Incident Involving the Shannon Twins
Harris also accused Hefner of trying to force twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon into sexual activity with each other by "starting to try and shove twins [Kristina and Karissa's] heads onto each other's v-ginas to get them to engage with each other sexually."
She called the alleged act "incest" and "disgusting." A representative for the twins did not respond to a request for comment.
Karissa previously described having s-x with Hefner "like r-pe."
'Nothing Intimate' About Relationship
During her podcast chat, Harris alleged that Hefner forced her and other Playmates to use visibly dirty s-x toys.
"I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he's just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [s-x toys] and just shoving them in us," she said.
She described physical pain afterward while Hefner snored and said some acts involving a-al and v-ginal penetration were "not cool."
Harris added there was "nothing intimate" about their encounters because he "just needed more of a high or stimulation."
Crystal Harris Says She Was Never 'In Love With Hefner'
Harris and Hefner began dating in 2009 and married in 2012, remaining together until his death in September 2017 at age 91.
Earlier this month, she said she experienced "sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse."
In an August podcast appearance, she stated, "I think I was absolutely brainwashed," and claimed about 70 employees supervised her at the mansion.
In her 2024 memoir, Harris wrote that life there "wasn't the fairy tale I had once hoped it would be." She has said she was never "in love with Hef" and felt only the kind of affection one might have for an elderly person.
Harris is now married to marine biologist James Ward, whom she wed in April 2026.