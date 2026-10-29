Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Crystal Harris

Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims Mogul Shoved 'Dirty' Adult Toys Inside Playmates in Shocking New Allegations

Photo of Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner
Source: LISA GUERRERO/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Crystal Harris has pulled back the veil on her relationship with Hugh Hefner.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Crystal Harris, the widow of Pl-yboy founder Hugh Hefner, has alleged that she was sexually abused throughout their relationship and described multiple degrading experiences at the famous Mansion, RadarOnline has learned.

During an October 27 appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the 40-year-old opened up about life with Hefner.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Did Whatever He Wanted Me to Do'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hugh Hefner
Source: MEGA

Harris said she complied with Hefner's alleged sexual demands even when they left her uncomfortable and in pain.

When asked whether she believed she had been r-ped, Harris said, "I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s-x, then I just did what he wanted me to do."

She added, "There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," and, "In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK."

When host Guerrero said the account "sounds like r-pe," Harris replied, "He's not gentle."

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal Harris Talks Alleged Incident Involving the Shannon Twins

Harris claimed Hefner tried to force the Shannon twins into sexual contact with each other, calling it incest.
Source: MEGA

Harris claimed Hefner tried to force the Shannon twins into sexual contact with each other, calling it incest.

Harris also accused Hefner of trying to force twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon into sexual activity with each other by "starting to try and shove twins [Kristina and Karissa's] heads onto each other's v-ginas to get them to engage with each other sexually."

She called the alleged act "incest" and "disgusting." A representative for the twins did not respond to a request for comment.

Karissa previously described having s-x with Hefner "like r-pe."

Article continues below advertisement

'Nothing Intimate' About Relationship

Photo of Crystal Harris
Source: LISA GUERRERO/YOUTUBE

Harris alleged the mogul forced women to use visibly dirty s-x toys.

During her podcast chat, Harris alleged that Hefner forced her and other Playmates to use visibly dirty s-x toys.

"I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he's just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [s-x toys] and just shoving them in us," she said.

She described physical pain afterward while Hefner snored and said some acts involving a-al and v-ginal penetration were "not cool."

Harris added there was "nothing intimate" about their encounters because he "just needed more of a high or stimulation."

READ MORE ON NEWS
The former That ’70s Show actor was convicted in 2023 of r*ping two women

Danny Masterson Loses Appeal as 30-Year-to-Life Sentence Stands — Jailed Actor's Lawyers Vow to Take Fight to Supreme Court

Morgan Fox emailed HR the night before she was killed, saying she felt targeted at work

Morgan Fox Told HR She Felt 'Targeted' at Work Hours Before Her Coworker Killed Her

Crystal Harris Says She Was Never 'In Love With Hefner'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hugh Hefner, Crystal Harris
Source: UnSplash

Harris criticized the mansion environment and named Jon Lovitz as a frequent presence who scrutinized the women there.

Harris and Hefner began dating in 2009 and married in 2012, remaining together until his death in September 2017 at age 91.

Earlier this month, she said she experienced "sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse."

In an August podcast appearance, she stated, "I think I was absolutely brainwashed," and claimed about 70 employees supervised her at the mansion.

In her 2024 memoir, Harris wrote that life there "wasn't the fairy tale I had once hoped it would be." She has said she was never "in love with Hef" and felt only the kind of affection one might have for an elderly person.

Harris is now married to marine biologist James Ward, whom she wed in April 2026.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.