Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson Loses Appeal as 30-Year-to-Life Sentence Stands — Jailed Actor's Lawyers Vow to Take Fight to Supreme Court

The former That ’70s Show actor was convicted in 2023 of r*ping two women
Source: MEGA

The former That ’70s Show actor was convicted in 2023 of r*ping two women

Oct. 29 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Danny Masterson's bid to overturn his rape convictions has been rejected after a California appeals court upheld his 30-years-to-life prison sentence.

The decision is another setback for the former "That '70s Show" actor, whose attorneys said they plan to seek review from the California Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of California's 2nd District Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed Masterson's convictions in an 89-page opinion filed Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The court also rejected a separate habeas corpus petition alleging that Masterson received ineffective assistance from his trial counsel.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did the Court Uphold Danny Masterson's Convictions?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Court rejected Danny Masterson’s appeal, so his 30-years-to-life sentence stays in place
Source: MEGA

Court rejected Danny Masterson’s appeal, so his 30-years-to-life sentence stays in place

Masterson was convicted in 2023 of two counts of forcible rape involving women he knew through the Church of Scientology. The assaults occurred at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003, according to the case.

Masterson has maintained that the sexual encounters were consensual.

His attorneys challenged several aspects of the trial, including the admission of evidence involving Scientology, the exclusion of evidence they said could have helped the defense, and the statute of limitations.

The appeals court found no reversible errors and rejected the defense's arguments.

The panel also rejected Masterson's claim that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo was biased against Scientology.

The judges concluded that evidence concerning the religion was relevant to understanding the women's relationships with Masterson, their interactions with church officials, and their delayed reports to law enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Masterson's Lawyers Say About the Ruling?

Judges ruled there was no bias against Scientology that would overturn the conviction
Source: MEGA

Judges ruled there was no bias against Scientology that would overturn the conviction

Masterson's appellate attorney, Cliff Gardner, sharply criticized the decision and said the legal fight would continue.

"Danny is serving a life sentence for crimes he did not commit," Gardner said in a statement. He also argued that the ruling did not make California safer.

Eric Multhaup, who is handling the separate habeas corpus challenge, also called the decision "fundamentally wrong."

He argued that the appeals court did not adequately address evidence the defense says could have helped Masterson and indicated that the issue would be taken to the California Supreme Court.

Article continues below advertisement

What Role Did Scientology Play In the appeal?

Masterson’s lawyers say they will take the fight to the California Supreme Court
Source: THANH LY/UNSPLASH

Masterson’s lawyers say they will take the fight to the California Supreme Court

Scientology was a major issue in Masterson's appeal. His attorneys argued that evidence about the church improperly influenced the jury and that the trial judge showed hostility toward his religion.

Prosecutors, however, argued that the women's connections to Scientology were important to understanding their relationships with Masterson and why they did not immediately report the alleged assaults.

The appeals court agreed that the evidence was relevant and found no First Amendment violation or judicial bias.

The Church of Scientology has denied claims that it discourages members from reporting crimes. In a statement cited by The Guardian, the church said it has "no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
LA Sues Wagmor Pets, Alleging ‘Puppy Laundering’ Scheme

Jennifer Aniston and Kris Jenner's Rescue Dogs Dragged Into 'Puppy Laundering' Scandal as L.A. Officials Allege Breeder Animals Were Passed Off as Rescues

Halle Berry scored a mixed decision in her bitter custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Halle Berry Suffers Major Custody Loss in Bitter Court Battle with Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez — After Shocking Abuse Allegations.

What’s Next in Masterson's Legal Battle?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He remains in prison and is not eligible for parole until 2042
Source: MEGA

He remains in prison and is not eligible for parole until 2042

Masterson's first trial ended in a deadlocked jury in 2022. At his 2023 retrial, jurors convicted him of raping two women but could not reach a verdict on a third allegation involving his former girlfriend. That third count did not result in a conviction.

In September 2023, Masterson was sentenced to consecutive terms of 15 years to life for each conviction, resulting in a total sentence of 30 years to life. He is serving the sentence at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.

For now, the appellate ruling leaves Masterson's convictions and sentence intact. His attorneys have said they will ask the California Supreme Court to review the case while continuing to pursue separate habeas corpus relief.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.