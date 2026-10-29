Danny Masterson Loses Appeal as 30-Year-to-Life Sentence Stands — Jailed Actor's Lawyers Vow to Take Fight to Supreme Court

Danny Masterson's bid to overturn his rape convictions has been rejected after a California appeals court upheld his 30-years-to-life prison sentence.

The decision is another setback for the former "That '70s Show" actor, whose attorneys said they plan to seek review from the California Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of California's 2nd District Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed Masterson's convictions in an 89-page opinion filed Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The court also rejected a separate habeas corpus petition alleging that Masterson received ineffective assistance from his trial counsel.