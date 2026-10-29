Danny Masterson Loses Appeal as 30-Year-to-Life Sentence Stands — Jailed Actor's Lawyers Vow to Take Fight to Supreme Court
Oct. 29 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET
Danny Masterson's bid to overturn his rape convictions has been rejected after a California appeals court upheld his 30-years-to-life prison sentence.
The decision is another setback for the former "That '70s Show" actor, whose attorneys said they plan to seek review from the California Supreme Court.
A three-judge panel of California's 2nd District Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed Masterson's convictions in an 89-page opinion filed Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The court also rejected a separate habeas corpus petition alleging that Masterson received ineffective assistance from his trial counsel.
Why Did the Court Uphold Danny Masterson's Convictions?
Masterson was convicted in 2023 of two counts of forcible rape involving women he knew through the Church of Scientology. The assaults occurred at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003, according to the case.
Masterson has maintained that the sexual encounters were consensual.
His attorneys challenged several aspects of the trial, including the admission of evidence involving Scientology, the exclusion of evidence they said could have helped the defense, and the statute of limitations.
The appeals court found no reversible errors and rejected the defense's arguments.
The panel also rejected Masterson's claim that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo was biased against Scientology.
The judges concluded that evidence concerning the religion was relevant to understanding the women's relationships with Masterson, their interactions with church officials, and their delayed reports to law enforcement.
What Did Masterson's Lawyers Say About the Ruling?
Masterson's appellate attorney, Cliff Gardner, sharply criticized the decision and said the legal fight would continue.
"Danny is serving a life sentence for crimes he did not commit," Gardner said in a statement. He also argued that the ruling did not make California safer.
Eric Multhaup, who is handling the separate habeas corpus challenge, also called the decision "fundamentally wrong."
He argued that the appeals court did not adequately address evidence the defense says could have helped Masterson and indicated that the issue would be taken to the California Supreme Court.
What Role Did Scientology Play In the appeal?
Scientology was a major issue in Masterson's appeal. His attorneys argued that evidence about the church improperly influenced the jury and that the trial judge showed hostility toward his religion.
Prosecutors, however, argued that the women's connections to Scientology were important to understanding their relationships with Masterson and why they did not immediately report the alleged assaults.
The appeals court agreed that the evidence was relevant and found no First Amendment violation or judicial bias.
The Church of Scientology has denied claims that it discourages members from reporting crimes. In a statement cited by The Guardian, the church said it has "no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone."
What’s Next in Masterson's Legal Battle?
Masterson's first trial ended in a deadlocked jury in 2022. At his 2023 retrial, jurors convicted him of raping two women but could not reach a verdict on a third allegation involving his former girlfriend. That third count did not result in a conviction.
In September 2023, Masterson was sentenced to consecutive terms of 15 years to life for each conviction, resulting in a total sentence of 30 years to life. He is serving the sentence at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.
For now, the appellate ruling leaves Masterson's convictions and sentence intact. His attorneys have said they will ask the California Supreme Court to review the case while continuing to pursue separate habeas corpus relief.