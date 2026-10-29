Morgan Fox Told HR She Felt 'Targeted' at Work Hours Before Her Coworker Killed Her
Oct. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Hours before Morgan Fox was fatally shot outside her Ohio home, the 29-year-old FedEx manager emailed human resources to report that she felt targeted and uncomfortable at work.
Fox had previously complained about harassment involving male co-workers, including an incident in which her phone was taken and searched. She was killed on Oct. 28, 2020, as she prepared to leave for her early shift at FedEx.
The case later led to the conviction of her co-worker Jason McDermitt, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Renewed attention to the case in 2026 has included NBC's "Dateline," where McDermitt continued to deny killing Fox despite his conviction.
What Did Morgan Fox Tell HR Before Her Death?
Fox sent the email to FedEx HR on the night of Oct. 27, after discussing her concerns with a colleague who encouraged her to contact the company herself.
"I feel like I'm being targeted at work. I feel uncomfortable at work. I just want to come to work ... and contribute in any way that I can," Fox wrote, according to the message later read by her stepsister, Tessa McClelland, on Oxygen's "Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins."
According to Oxygen, HR responded the following morning asking to speak with Fox. By then, she had been killed.
Fox's family later sued FedEx, arguing that the company failed to adequately address the workplace complaints.
The case was resolved in 2023 with a $4 million settlement. About $2 million was placed in a trust and structured account for Fox's daughter, Emilia.
What Happened Between Fox and Her Coworker Jason McDermitt?
Court records show McDermitt had developed a fixation on Fox. He collected her social media photos, secretly photographed and recorded her, and used an application that allowed him to save Snapchat images without triggering screenshot alerts.
The situation escalated after Fox's phone was taken at work. Surveillance footage showed McDermitt looking through the device, and Fox subsequently wanted to end contact with him.
The Ohio Court of Appeals noted that McDermitt continued trying to communicate with Fox. Their final exchange occurred on Oct. 24, when he asked about her trip to Columbus. Fox responded by asking how he knew she was there.
How Was Morgan Fox Killed?
Fox was shot twice in the head as she got into her car at her Plain Township home near Canton on Oct. 28, 2020. Her boyfriend, Jason Scarnecchia, later found her and called police.
Investigators examined workplace surveillance, vehicle footage, phone records, and other evidence. They ultimately arrested McDermitt, who prosecutors said had known Fox's work schedule and where she lived.
Detective Bryan Johnson later said investigators learned that Fox had complained about harassment at FedEx and that her initial complaint "didn't go anywhere."
What Happened to Jason McDermitt After the Murder?
A jury found McDermitt guilty of aggravated murder and menacing by stalking on April 8, 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 2026, McDermitt spoke publicly for the first time in a "Dateline" interview and denied killing Fox, saying he was home when the shooting occurred. The jury's conviction, however, remains the basis for his life sentence.
Fox's family also pursued its civil case against FedEx. The $4 million settlement approved in 2023 included funds for Emilia's future, while other portions went toward legal fees and Fox family members.