Morgan Fox Told HR She Felt 'Targeted' at Work Hours Before Her Coworker Killed Her

Hours before Morgan Fox was fatally shot outside her Ohio home, the 29-year-old FedEx manager emailed human resources to report that she felt targeted and uncomfortable at work.

Fox had previously complained about harassment involving male co-workers, including an incident in which her phone was taken and searched. She was killed on Oct. 28, 2020, as she prepared to leave for her early shift at FedEx.

The case later led to the conviction of her co-worker Jason McDermitt, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Renewed attention to the case in 2026 has included NBC's "Dateline," where McDermitt continued to deny killing Fox despite his conviction.