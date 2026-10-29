Man, 33, Arrested After Doctor Makes Horrifying Discovery His Stepdaughter, 10, Is 6 Months Pregnant — as Girl Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse

The victim's mother, Andrea, took her daughter to the hospital as she was complaining of severe stomach pain. The mother reportedly said she hadn't had her period in months. When the doctors performed an ultrasound, they discovered the young girl was six months pregnant.

A man in Argentina has been arrested after his 10-year-old stepdaughter was found to be pregnant, RadarOnline.com can report.

Officials arrested him at his home in El Bracho, which he shared with the victim and her mother. They also seized his cell phone and are in the process of obtaining more evidence.

Per reports , authorities were alerted, and an investigation into the family was launched. The victim told detectives her stepfather, 33-year-old Julio Vivas, was sexually abusing her.

The girl's grandmother, Norma Gómez, spoke to an Argentinian publication about the horrifying case.

Gómez said her daughter Andrea had met the suspect online. The grandmother lamented she warned her daughter the man was not meant to be trusted, and that her granddaughter should not be alone with him.

"She met him through the phone, but I always told her not to trust him too much," Gómez stated. The grandmother revealed she was also sexually abused as a young child, when she was eight years old.

"I went through the same thing the little girl went through when I was eight years old. I know what it's like to suffer. I always told my husband: if they touch one of my children, I’m capable of killing them with my own hands," Gómez shared.

The local news publication also spoke to one of the victim's teachers, who was shocked by the allegations.

She described the child as "a quiet girl" who does her homework, and noted she did not observe abnormal behavior "nor has she ever been upset."