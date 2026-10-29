Man, 33, Arrested After Doctor Makes Horrifying Discovery His Stepdaughter, 10, Is 6 Months Pregnant — as Girl Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse
Oct. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A man in Argentina has been arrested after his 10-year-old stepdaughter was found to be pregnant, RadarOnline.com can report.
The victim's mother, Andrea, took her daughter to the hospital as she was complaining of severe stomach pain. The mother reportedly said she hadn't had her period in months. When the doctors performed an ultrasound, they discovered the young girl was six months pregnant.
Stepfather Arrested Following Hospital Discovery
Per reports, authorities were alerted, and an investigation into the family was launched. The victim told detectives her stepfather, 33-year-old Julio Vivas, was sexually abusing her.
Officials arrested him at his home in El Bracho, which he shared with the victim and her mother. They also seized his cell phone and are in the process of obtaining more evidence.
Attorney Guillermo Farias is prosecuting the case.
Grandmother Warned Mother Not to Trust Suspect
The girl's grandmother, Norma Gómez, spoke to an Argentinian publication about the horrifying case.
Gómez said her daughter Andrea had met the suspect online. The grandmother lamented she warned her daughter the man was not meant to be trusted, and that her granddaughter should not be alone with him.
"She met him through the phone, but I always told her not to trust him too much," Gómez stated. The grandmother revealed she was also sexually abused as a young child, when she was eight years old.
"I went through the same thing the little girl went through when I was eight years old. I know what it's like to suffer. I always told my husband: if they touch one of my children, I’m capable of killing them with my own hands," Gómez shared.
The local news publication also spoke to one of the victim's teachers, who was shocked by the allegations.
She described the child as "a quiet girl" who does her homework, and noted she did not observe abnormal behavior "nor has she ever been upset."
Argentina's Laws on Child Sexual Abuse
Per the Argentine Penal Code, if Vivas is convicted of sexual assault, he could face 8 to 20 years in prison because she got pregnant and he was a guardian.
But in Argentina, an individual convicted of sexual assault could face 6 months to 20 years based on the circumstances.
The victim also has only 12 years (from age 18 to 30) to report sexual abuse if they do not report as a child.
Calls for Legal Reform in Argentina
The Child Rights International Network (CRIN) has called for the country to eliminate statutes of limitation in cases of sexual violence against children.
According to CRIN, "it can take many years for a victim of sexual abuse to recognise and accept that they have been the victim of a crime of this nature," and judges commonly acquit the accused before reaching trial because the 12-year period has passed.
Additionally, several Latin American countries such as Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, El Salvador, and Ecuador have already eliminated the limitation.