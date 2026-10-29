Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy Orders Probe Into Mary Peltola Campaign Over Second Dan Sullivan on Ballot

Dunleavy said the Times report provided new evidence of an effort to manipulate Alaska's elections by recruiting candidates with names similar to those of existing candidates.

"Today's New York Times reporting reveals disturbing new evidence of an organized effort to manipulate Alaska's elections by recruiting candidates - including one with the same name as an incumbent U.S. Senator - to deliberately confuse voters and misdirect their votes," Dunleavy wrote on social media.

He said the Alaska Division of Elections had already examined similar concerns and that the new reporting "substantially supports" its earlier findings.

"I am therefore directing the Department of Public Safety to investigate whether this scheme violated Alaska's laws and whether criminal charges or civil action are warranted," Dunleavy said. "The evidence will determine what happens next."

Dunleavy also said voters have a right to cast ballots for the candidate they intend to support.