Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy Orders Probe Into Mary Peltola Campaign Over Second Dan Sullivan on Ballot
Oct. 29 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered an investigation into whether Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola's campaign violated state law by helping recruit a candidate with the same name as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
The Republican governor announced the probe Wednesday night, directing the Alaska Department of Public Safety to investigate after a New York Times report detailed an alleged effort involving people connected to Peltola's campaign and national Democrats.
The controversy comes just days before Alaska voters head to the polls in a Senate race that could help determine control of the chamber.
Dunleavy Cites Times Report On Ballot Plan
Dunleavy said the Times report provided new evidence of an effort to manipulate Alaska's elections by recruiting candidates with names similar to those of existing candidates.
"Today's New York Times reporting reveals disturbing new evidence of an organized effort to manipulate Alaska's elections by recruiting candidates - including one with the same name as an incumbent U.S. Senator - to deliberately confuse voters and misdirect their votes," Dunleavy wrote on social media.
He said the Alaska Division of Elections had already examined similar concerns and that the new reporting "substantially supports" its earlier findings.
"I am therefore directing the Department of Public Safety to investigate whether this scheme violated Alaska's laws and whether criminal charges or civil action are warranted," Dunleavy said. "The evidence will determine what happens next."
Dunleavy also said voters have a right to cast ballots for the candidate they intend to support.
Second Dan Sullivan at Center of Controversy
The dispute centers on Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher from Petersburg, Alaska, who is running against the incumbent senator.
Alaska's certified general-election ballot lists Dan S. Sullivan as a registered Republican and incumbent, while Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. is also listed as a registered Republican. Mary Peltola and Gerald Heikes are the other candidates on the regular ballot.
The Times reported, based on interviews, text messages, and documents, that a Democratic operative who worked with Peltola's campaign and national Democrats helped encourage Daniel J. Sullivan to enter the race.
The report described a broader effort to identify people named Dan Sullivan who could run against the incumbent.
Former Peltola campaign manager Elisa Rios also discussed the alleged effort with the Times before attempting to retract her interviews, according to the report.
Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. has denied being recruited by Democrats and has maintained that he entered the race on his own.
Peltola Campaign Denies Role as Trump Weighs In
Peltola's campaign has denied involvement with either Sullivan campaign. During a campaign stop in Soldotna, she dismissed the controversy as a distraction.
"This is just another distraction. It's another diversion," Peltola said.
President Donald Trump has also called for Peltola to face prosecution. "I think they should be prosecuted," he said Wednesday, according to reports.
The Justice Department has separately sued to prevent certification of the election under certain circumstances if Dan Sullivan loses and voter confusion involving the two Sullivans is alleged to have affected the outcome.
Ballot Battle Heads to Election Day
The Alaska Supreme Court previously allowed Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to remain on the ballot after state election officials initially sought to remove him, arguing that his candidacy could confuse voters.
The court ruled that state election officials' authority was limited by the constitutional qualifications for candidates, clearing the way for Sullivan to run.
The controversy now heads into the Nov. 3 general election, with the state's ranked-choice voting system adding another layer to the closely watched Senate contest. The ballot distinguishes the two Sullivans by name, party affiliation, and incumbent status.
Dunleavy's investigation will determine whether the alleged recruitment effort violated Alaska law and whether further legal action is warranted.