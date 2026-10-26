'This Is Cheating': Donald Trump Blames Democrats After Two Candidates Named Dan Sullivan Face Off in Alaska Senate Race

In a post late Wednesday night that also included endorsements for candidates in several other states, Trump wrote: "I am very concerned about the Dan S. Sullivan Race for the U.S. Senate in Alaska in that it is totally confusing, with the (Dumocrats) putting up another man, totally unrelated to Politics, named Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr.

"It's ridiculous that the Court didn't stop this SCAM. Even 1, 2, or 3% could make the difference. Dan S. Sullivan is leading by a lot, but this is CHEATING in an Election, and the Judge that allowed this to happen should be ashamed of himself.

"We are looking at powerful legal options to remove the fraudulent Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. from the Ballot, and holding the Democrats accountable for their Election Interference, in the pursuit of Justice and Fairness."