Bill Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's White House Makeover, Says Rose Garden Looks Like 'Liberace's Bathroom'
Oct. 25 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton slammed Donald Trump for his renovations to the historic White House residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This comes as Barack Obama also mocks Trump for his White House makeover during an Ohio rally.
Bill Clinton Takes Aim at Donald Trump's Rose Garden
Clinton spoke to a laughing crowd in Hollywood, Florida, calling out Trump for his transformation of one of the White House's most recognizable outdoor spaces.
"I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom," he said.
Trump paved over the Rose Garden last summer, replacing its familiar lawn with a white stone patio and statues of former presidents.
The president dubbed the revamped space the "Rose Garden Club."
Donald Trump Defends the Rose Garden's New Look
Trump has previously defended the changes to the historic area.
"Well, what's happening is... that's supposed to have events. Every event you have, it's soaking wet, and the women with the high heels—it's just too much," he shared.
Bill Clinton Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump's Planned Arch
Clinton also turned his attention to Trump's proposed arch in Washington, with contractors reportedly expected to begin work early next month.
"Try to justify building a model of the Arc de Triomphe that's better than the original, and saying I have to do this because I want to store drones in there," Clinton said.
Trump has described the proposed structure as a "top-grade" military storage facility.
Another makeover project that has drawn attention is the demolition of the historic East Wing to make room for a planned $415 million ballroom.
Barack Obama Slams White House Renovations.
On October 24, Obama addressed a crowd in Cleveland, Ohio, as he campaigned for the midterm elections with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and former Senator Sherrod Brown.
During his fiery speech, the former president called out Trump's changes to the White House.
Trump made the historic residence look "like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory," Obama exclaimed.
He also wondered if Trump was focusing on the issues affecting Americans, like grocery prices and foreign conflicts.
"Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues?" Obama pondered.
"I mean, I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations," he continued. "He should be on HGTV."