Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's White House Makeover, Says Rose Garden Looks Like 'Liberace's Bathroom'

split image of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton recently mocked Donald Trump's White House renovations.

Profile Image

Oct. 25 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former President Bill Clinton slammed Donald Trump for his renovations to the historic White House residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This comes as Barack Obama also mocks Trump for his White House makeover during an Ohio rally.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Takes Aim at Donald Trump's Rose Garden

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bill Clinton compared Donald Trump's revamped Rose Garden to the entrance of Liberace's bathroom.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton compared Donald Trump's revamped Rose Garden to the entrance of Liberace's bathroom.

Clinton spoke to a laughing crowd in Hollywood, Florida, calling out Trump for his transformation of one of the White House's most recognizable outdoor spaces.

"I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom," he said.

Trump paved over the Rose Garden last summer, replacing its familiar lawn with a white stone patio and statues of former presidents.

The president dubbed the revamped space the "Rose Garden Club."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DEMOCRATICWINS/X

Bill Clinton spoke to a crowd in Hollywood, Florida, about Donald Trump's White House renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Defends the Rose Garden's New Look

image of Donald Trump previously defended the Rose Garden makeover.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously defended the Rose Garden makeover.

Trump has previously defended the changes to the historic area.

"Well, what's happening is... that's supposed to have events. Every event you have, it's soaking wet, and the women with the high heels—it's just too much," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump's Planned Arch

image of Bill Clinton also took aim at Donald Trump's plans for a massive arch in Washington, D.C..
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton also took aim at Donald Trump's plans for a massive arch in Washington, D.C..

Clinton also turned his attention to Trump's proposed arch in Washington, with contractors reportedly expected to begin work early next month.

"Try to justify building a model of the Arc de Triomphe that's better than the original, and saying I have to do this because I want to store drones in there," Clinton said.

Trump has described the proposed structure as a "top-grade" military storage facility.

Another makeover project that has drawn attention is the demolition of the historic East Wing to make room for a planned $415 million ballroom.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's White House Renovations and Accuses Him of Self-Enrichment in Blistering Attack: 'These Are Not Serious People!'

split image of Donald Trump, Don Jr and Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Privately Rips Don Jr. for Letting Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch Help Pay for His Lavish Wedding Celebration, Report Claims

Barack Obama Slams White House Renovations.

image of Barack Obama called out Donald Trump's White House renovations on October 24.
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama called out Donald Trump's White House renovations on October 24.

On October 24, Obama addressed a crowd in Cleveland, Ohio, as he campaigned for the midterm elections with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and former Senator Sherrod Brown.

During his fiery speech, the former president called out Trump's changes to the White House.

Trump made the historic residence look "like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory," Obama exclaimed.

He also wondered if Trump was focusing on the issues affecting Americans, like grocery prices and foreign conflicts.

"Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues?" Obama pondered.

"I mean, I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations," he continued. "He should be on HGTV."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.