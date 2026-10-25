Bill Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's White House Makeover, Says Rose Garden Looks Like 'Liberace's Bathroom'

Clinton spoke to a laughing crowd in Hollywood, Florida, calling out Trump for his transformation of one of the White House's most recognizable outdoor spaces.

"I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom," he said.

Trump paved over the Rose Garden last summer, replacing its familiar lawn with a white stone patio and statues of former presidents.

The president dubbed the revamped space the "Rose Garden Club."