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Ohio Files Show Amy Acton's Stepfather Was Indicted for Sexual Conduct With a Child Under 13 in 1978 — Then Vanished From a Campground Address and Dodged Two Arrest Warrants

Photo of Amy Acton
Source: MEGA

Amy Acton has opened up about overcoming adversity from her childhood.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Despite Amy Acton's estranged mother claiming her daughter is lying about her abusive childhood, court documents say otherwise, RadarOnline.com can report.

On October 20, Vivek Ramaswamy, the Ohio candidate running against Acton, ran an ad against his opponent. In the commercial, Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, drops shocking allegations.

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Amy Acton's Estranged Mother Speaks Out in Ad

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Photo of Amy Acton
Source: MEGA

Acton's estranged mother called her daughter a 'liar' in a recent ad.

In the ad, Arthur calls her daughter a "liar" and claims the Democrat "lies about her past." She alleged that Acton has a "serious problem."

"My daughter needs help, and she can't help you if she needs help herself," Arthur tells viewers.

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Brother Defends Amy Acton and Details Childhood Abuse

Acton's brother issued a statement.
Source: MEGA

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Ohio candidate running against Acton, ran the ad.

Shortly after the video circulated, Acton's brother, Phillip Stearns, issued a statement on his sister's Instagram.

"It’s not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point," Stearns wrote. "After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died."

Acton also released an ad of her own. In the video, Stearns says how during their childhood he was abused, but Acton "got the worst of it" to protect him.

"If she hadn't done that, who knows where I would've ended up," he says in the ad.

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Evading Police

Court records support what Acton has detailed about her childhood.

Speaking to ABC 6, Acton explained that her mother and stepfather were living in a tent, and that's where they were arrested before they fled town.

"Child abuse was only prosecuted within states, not across borders, so they skipped on bond. But there had been 11 other children who had been molested, including my stepfather’s own," she explained.

As stated, court records back up the candidate's story.

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Cledith and Acton's mother ran from the police.
Source: MEGA

Stepfather Cledith Arthur was charged with sexual conduct with a minor in the 70s.

Documents show that from December 1976 and April 1978, Acton's stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was charged with sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13. He pleaded not guilty.

In September 1978, Cledith was indicted for the offense, but a month later, records show he "willfully vacated his last known address," and his location was unknown. An arrest warrant was issued for him, but he evaded capture.

Additionally, the address he provided was Terrace Lake Park, which has a campground. NBC4 also found an article from March 1974 revealing Cledith had been charged with incest.

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