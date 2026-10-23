Ohio Files Show Amy Acton's Stepfather Was Indicted for Sexual Conduct With a Child Under 13 in 1978 — Then Vanished From a Campground Address and Dodged Two Arrest Warrants

Shortly after the video circulated, Acton's brother, Phillip Stearns, issued a statement on his sister's Instagram.

"It’s not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point," Stearns wrote. "After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died."

Acton also released an ad of her own. In the video, Stearns says how during their childhood he was abused, but Acton "got the worst of it" to protect him.

"If she hadn't done that, who knows where I would've ended up," he says in the ad.