The View's Sara Haines Blasts JD Vance Over Vivek Ramaswamy's Controversial Ad: 'Shame on You'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Sara Haines criticized Vice President JD Vance on The View after he defended Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial campaign ad featuring his Democratic opponent Amy Acton's estranged mother.
Haines called the ad and Vance's response unacceptable during the October 22 broadcast, arguing that Republican leaders should be willing to challenge members of their own party when they believe a political tactic has crossed a line.
The segment came as the ad drew criticism from Democrats and several prominent Republicans, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
"I am so disgusted by JD Vance; I am so disgusted by this ad," Haines said. She also urged Republicans to "grow a spine" and hold elected officials accountable to voters rather than party interests.
About The Ad Featuring Acton's Estranged Mother
The 60-second commercial features Donna Arthur, Acton's estranged mother, accusing her daughter of lying about her past and urging Ohio voters not to elect her governor.
Arthur also disputes Acton's account of experiencing homelessness as a child. Ramaswamy's campaign initially did not identify itself as the ad's sponsor but later confirmed it produced the spot and committed $4 million to airing it.
Acton has said she was removed from her mother's custody at age 12 after her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her. Her brother, Philip Stearns, has publicly supported her account of their childhood.
Court and police records cited by The Associated Press indicate that Acton's stepfather was charged after allegations involving Acton.
Acton called the commercial "a horrible and hideous thing to do," while her brother condemned Ramaswamy for turning her childhood trauma into a campaign issue.
Vance Rebukes Republicans Who Criticized The Spot
Vance defended Ramaswamy during an October 21 campaign appearance in Ohio, saying he was "disgusted" by Republicans who were criticizing the ad rather than concentrating on defeating Democrats.
He also said, "Politics is a tough business," and told Republicans to stop complaining about the commercial and focus on winning the race.
Those comments became the focus of Haines' criticism on The View. She said, "This was an abuse case," while questioning why Vance would defend the ad.
Haines also invoked Vance's role as a parent while condemning his position. "Shame on JD Vance; he is father of four young kids," she said. The White House identifies Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, as the parents of four children.
Trump Defends Ramaswamy
The backlash has split Republicans, with some distancing themselves from the commercial even as Vance and President Donald Trump have defended Ramaswamy.
DeWine, who has endorsed Ramaswamy, called the ad "deeply, deeply troubling" and urged the campaign to take it down.
Sen. Jon Husted said he "would not have run that ad," while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized Ramaswamy and called him "a bad guy" in a social media post.
Trump, meanwhile, urged Ramaswamy to continue running the commercial in an October 22 statement.
Ramaswamy Stands By Campaign AD
Ramaswamy's campaign has continued to defend the commercial, arguing that it raises questions about Acton's credibility rather than exploiting her childhood abuse.
The campaign confirmed responsibility for the ad after it began circulating without identifying its sponsor and said it would spend $4 million promoting it.
The controversy has pushed Acton's childhood and relationship with her estranged mother to the center of the Ohio governor's race, while Ramaswamy has maintained that the ad is part of his case against his Democratic opponent.