The View's Sara Haines Blasts JD Vance Over Vivek Ramaswamy's Controversial Ad: 'Shame on You'

Sara Haines criticized Vice President JD Vance on The View after he defended Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial campaign ad featuring his Democratic opponent Amy Acton's estranged mother.

Haines called the ad and Vance's response unacceptable during the October 22 broadcast, arguing that Republican leaders should be willing to challenge members of their own party when they believe a political tactic has crossed a line.

The segment came as the ad drew criticism from Democrats and several prominent Republicans, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

"I am so disgusted by JD Vance; I am so disgusted by this ad," Haines said. She also urged Republicans to "grow a spine" and hold elected officials accountable to voters rather than party interests.