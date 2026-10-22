Inside Democrat Amy Acton's Family Rift as Her Estranged Mother Appears in Vivek Ramaswamy's Explosive Ad

The video began circulating on social media on October 19, 2026, without initially identifying its sponsor. Ramaswamy confirmed the following day that his campaign was responsible and said it planned to spend $4million promoting the ad.

Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton is facing a campaign attack that has brought her painful family history into the spotlight. Her estranged mother, Donna Arthur, appears in an advertisement produced by Republican opponent Vivek Ramaswamy 's campaign, calling her daughter a liar and urging voters not to elect her governor.

Arthur directly criticizes her daughter in the video, saying, "She is a liar; she lies about her past." She also questions Acton's ability to serve as governor, telling viewers, "My daughter needs help, and she can't help you if she needs help herself."

The advertisement does not explain the history behind the mother and daughter’s estrangement. Ramaswamy defended the video, telling reporters, "Every person who appears to know her the best … have told voters not to vote for her but to vote for me instead."

His campaign spokesperson, Connie Luck, also issued a statement questioning Acton's credibility. "We don't know what happened between Amy and her mother," Luck said, before describing the Democratic candidate as a "serial fabulist."