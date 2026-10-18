Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Comments About Sen. Jon Husted’s Body During Kentucky Rally: 'I Never Did That With A Man Before'
Oct. 18 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump once again turned his attention to Sen. Jon Husted's physique during a Kentucky rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president previously made similar remarks at an Ohio event, where he praised Husted's athletic build and repeatedly singled out his backside and jawline.
Donald Trump Describes Examining Jon Husted's Body
Speaking at Northern Kentucky University on Saturday, October 17, Trump recalled studying Husted as the senator addressed a crowd.
"He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--," Trump told the audience. "I never did that with a man before."
"I examined his a--, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying," he added.
President Praises Senator's Physique
Trump went on to describe Husted as someone who could hold his own in a confrontation.
"He's got a jawline," the president said. "You would be very unfortunate if you picked a fight with him at a bar someday."
"But I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel," he joked. "I'm still recovering my hand."
Trump went on, saying, "When he took showers with other pros, they came out of there, and they said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"
'How Is This Real?'
Trump's praising comments were quickly questioned by critics online.
One person said, "Dude, this guy is slipping away mentally quickly."
"The midterm strategy is examining another man's a-- live on stage. How is this real?" someone questioned.
"Someone needs to examine his head," another wrote.
"Just resign. You don't have to keep doing this," a user declared.
"There should be looks of horror, or at least deep concern, on the faces of those in the audience for this President. Instead, they treat the sad spectacle of the Commander-in-Chief's obvious descent into dementia as a big joke. This is what the fall of an empire looks like," a comment read.
Someone else said, "Okay, this is getting ridiculous."
Donald Trump Made Similar Remarks at Ohio Rally
Saturday's comments followed a similar speech in Youngstown, Ohio, where Trump also launched into an extended discussion of Husted's physical features.
"I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete," Trump said at the earlier event.
"And I looked, and I watched up and down. And I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole..." Trump said.
"Look at his hands. He's got these like claws, and I got it," Trump added. "You are a great athlete."