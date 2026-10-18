Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Comments About Sen. Jon Husted’s Body During Kentucky Rally: 'I Never Did That With A Man Before'

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump discussed Sen. Jon Husted's physique during a Kentucky rally.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump once again turned his attention to Sen. Jon Husted's physique during a Kentucky rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president previously made similar remarks at an Ohio event, where he praised Husted's athletic build and repeatedly singled out his backside and jawline.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Describes Examining Jon Husted's Body

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump said he examined Jon Husted's backside while speaking at an event.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he examined Jon Husted's backside while speaking at an event.

Speaking at Northern Kentucky University on Saturday, October 17, Trump recalled studying Husted as the senator addressed a crowd.

"He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--," Trump told the audience. "I never did that with a man before."

"I examined his a--, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ATRUPAR/X

Donald Trump admitted he had never examined another man's body like he did Jon Husted's.

Article continues below advertisement

President Praises Senator's Physique

image of Donald Trump praised Jon Husted's jawline while addressing a crowd in Kentucky.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Jon Husted's jawline while addressing a crowd in Kentucky.

Trump went on to describe Husted as someone who could hold his own in a confrontation.

"He's got a jawline," the president said. "You would be very unfortunate if you picked a fight with him at a bar someday."

"But I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel," he joked. "I'm still recovering my hand."

Trump went on, saying, "When he took showers with other pros, they came out of there, and they said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'How Is This Real?'

image of Critics were quick to question Donald Trump's comments.
Source: MEGA

Critics were quick to question Donald Trump's comments.

Trump's praising comments were quickly questioned by critics online.

One person said, "Dude, this guy is slipping away mentally quickly."

"The midterm strategy is examining another man's a-- live on stage. How is this real?" someone questioned.

"Someone needs to examine his head," another wrote.

"Just resign. You don't have to keep doing this," a user declared.

"There should be looks of horror, or at least deep concern, on the faces of those in the audience for this President. Instead, they treat the sad spectacle of the Commander-in-Chief's obvious descent into dementia as a big joke. This is what the fall of an empire looks like," a comment read.

Someone else said, "Okay, this is getting ridiculous."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Christian Brueckner and Madeleine McCann

American Woman, 22, Claims She's the Real Madeleine McCann and Has 'DNA Proof' to Back Up Bizarre Theory

image of Carrot Top

Carrot Top Breaks Silence After Reported Suicide Attempt: 'I'm Truly Overwhelmed by the Outpouring of Love'

Donald Trump Made Similar Remarks at Ohio Rally

image of Donald Trump made similar comments about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted during an earlier rally in Youngstown.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made similar comments about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted during an earlier rally in Youngstown.

Saturday's comments followed a similar speech in Youngstown, Ohio, where Trump also launched into an extended discussion of Husted's physical features.

"I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete," Trump said at the earlier event.

"And I looked, and I watched up and down. And I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole..." Trump said.

"Look at his hands. He's got these like claws, and I got it," Trump added. "You are a great athlete."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.