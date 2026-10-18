Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Comments About Sen. Jon Husted’s Body During Kentucky Rally: 'I Never Did That With A Man Before'

President Donald Trump once again turned his attention to Sen. Jon Husted's physique during a Kentucky rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The president previously made similar remarks at an Ohio event, where he praised Husted's athletic build and repeatedly singled out his backside and jawline.

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Donald Trump Describes Examining Jon Husted's Body

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he examined Jon Husted's backside while speaking at an event.

Speaking at Northern Kentucky University on Saturday, October 17, Trump recalled studying Husted as the senator addressed a crowd. "He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--," Trump told the audience. "I never did that with a man before." "I examined his a--, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying," he added.

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Trump on Jon Husted: "I examined his ass" pic.twitter.com/7skGEJZPoK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2026 Source: @ATRUPAR/X Donald Trump admitted he had never examined another man's body like he did Jon Husted's.

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President Praises Senator's Physique

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Jon Husted's jawline while addressing a crowd in Kentucky.

Trump went on to describe Husted as someone who could hold his own in a confrontation. "He's got a jawline," the president said. "You would be very unfortunate if you picked a fight with him at a bar someday." "But I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel," he joked. "I'm still recovering my hand." Trump went on, saying, "When he took showers with other pros, they came out of there, and they said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"

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'How Is This Real?'

Source: MEGA Critics were quick to question Donald Trump's comments.

Trump's praising comments were quickly questioned by critics online. One person said, "Dude, this guy is slipping away mentally quickly." "The midterm strategy is examining another man's a-- live on stage. How is this real?" someone questioned. "Someone needs to examine his head," another wrote. "Just resign. You don't have to keep doing this," a user declared. "There should be looks of horror, or at least deep concern, on the faces of those in the audience for this President. Instead, they treat the sad spectacle of the Commander-in-Chief's obvious descent into dementia as a big joke. This is what the fall of an empire looks like," a comment read. Someone else said, "Okay, this is getting ridiculous."

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Donald Trump Made Similar Remarks at Ohio Rally

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made similar comments about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted during an earlier rally in Youngstown.