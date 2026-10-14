Jesse Watters Laughs Off Donald Trump Checking Out Men's Butts — as Fox News Host Claims Prez's Comments 'Sound a Little G--'

Jesse Watters was unbothered after President Donald Trump admitted to “examining” Senator Jon Husted's body, including his backside, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Fox News anchor claimed that men discussing other men's physical appearance was common behind closed doors.

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Jesse Watters Defends Trump's Comments

Source: INSTAGRAM/@JESSEPRIMETIME Watters began dishing out criticism to those around him.

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"Trump says a lot of stuff that we all think, and we don’t say, and sometimes it sounds a little gay, but he can get away with it because he’s straight," he claimed. In order to prove his point, Watters began making remarks about the bodies of the other men in the room. Referring to Greg Gutfeld, the media personality said, "We talk about guys’ stuff sometimes, like Greg has no a--. Flat! Just falls off his back." Watters went on to claim his own assistant was “built like the Tin Man.” He added, “It’s like his hip sockets are too lubricated and his leg is going to fall off. I saw John Thune in the locker room and he looks like an Olympic swimmer. This is what guys say."

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Trump Praises Senator's Body

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'examined' Senator Jon Husted.

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Watters' wild comments were in reaction to Trump's admission that he was looking at Senator Husted's body while speaking at an Ohio rally ahead of the midterm elections. Trump said, "I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a-- and I looked at the whole..." He went on to admit his staring didn't stop there. Trump claimed he also took a look at the senator's hands. "He’s got these, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete," he continued. "I didn’t know that because he doesn’t talk about that. Congratulations. Now, they finally know. That was very good."

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Jon Husted Up for Election

Source: MEGA Husted was appointed into his current position.

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Trump was attempting to argue Husted's good physique was a reason to elect him back into office. Husted is running as an incumbent, but he didn't previously win his election. Husted was merely appointed to fill a vacant seat after Vice President JD Vance stepped away from the Senate to fulfill his new responsibilities in Trump's administration. He was sworn in on January 21, 2025. However, his position is only temporary with the November midterm elections acting as a special election for the post. Husted is running against Democrat Sherrod Brown.

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Watters Calls for a 'Better A--' Election

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Source: INSTAGRAM/@JESSEPRIMETIME Watters didn't think Sherrod Brown measured up in the a-- department.