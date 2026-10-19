Sara Haines Admits Being on 'The View' Made Her 'More Liberal' on a Key Issue

Haines, who has described herself as an independent, said the daytime program has moved her in both directions.

Sara Haines said her time on The View has made her more liberal on immigration, and that watching ICE actions has forced her "almost to the other way completely," RadarOnline.com has learned.

"This show has made me more liberal and more conservative on different issues. One would be I've become more liberal on immigration," the 48-year-old said on the October 16th episode of The View.

She explained that immigration had been one of her conservative takes because she approached it as a broken system that needed fixing.

"We've got to fix a system that's been broken for decades. We have these sanctuary cities where the rules apply here, but not here," she said. "And it didn't make sense to my logical mind."

Haines revealed the change came from watching recent ICE enforcement.

"Watching what's happened and how far it can be taken with ICE and the kind of grabbing people out of their homes, it has forced me to swing almost to the other way completely on that."