Sara Haines Admits Being on 'The View' Made Her 'More Liberal' on a Key Issue
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
Sara Haines said her time on The View has made her more liberal on immigration, and that watching ICE actions has forced her "almost to the other way completely," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Haines, who has described herself as an independent, said the daytime program has moved her in both directions.
Sara Haines Points to Recent ICE Action
"This show has made me more liberal and more conservative on different issues. One would be I've become more liberal on immigration," the 48-year-old said on the October 16th episode of The View.
She explained that immigration had been one of her conservative takes because she approached it as a broken system that needed fixing.
"We've got to fix a system that's been broken for decades. We have these sanctuary cities where the rules apply here, but not here," she said. "And it didn't make sense to my logical mind."
Haines revealed the change came from watching recent ICE enforcement.
"Watching what's happened and how far it can be taken with ICE and the kind of grabbing people out of their homes, it has forced me to swing almost to the other way completely on that."
Sunny Hostin Ask About Changes to Political Beliefs
Sunny Hostin moderated the episode in place of Whoopi Goldberg, with Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin also absent. Raven-Symoné sat as guest co-host alongside Haines and Ana Navarro.
Hostin opened the segment by asking whether the co-hosts had ever had a major change of heart in their political beliefs, after the panel discussed Joe Rogan's interview with Michael Douglas.
In that interview, Douglas described his earlier support for President Donald Trump and his disappointment over the administration's engagement in the Iran war.
MAHA and Gun Control
Navarro said evolving means living, and she tied her own shift to a personal loss.
"My cousin's son was killed at Pulse, and now you better believe that I look at what the candidates' gun policies are," she said. The Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June 2016 killed 49 people.
Raven-Symoné said she was not sure her views had changed, but that the Republican Party had adopted some of the things she had been hoping for. She then offered support for parts of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again agenda, citing pledges from food companies to remove synthetic dyes and a Surgeon General's warning on screen use.
"You've got to get past the person and just look at the policies," the former Disney star explained.
Sara Haines Does Not Identify as a Democrat
Haines grew up in what she has called a conservative household and has identified as a left-leaning moderate.
She joined The View as a permanent co-host in 2016, left in 2018 to co-host a daytime show with Michael Strahan, and returned permanently in 2020.
Haines has said she has voted left for 25 years but does not identify as a Democrat because the party does not stand for everything she stands for, and that she waits to see the candidates.