Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Grilled Over His Falling-Out With Donald Trump During Awkward Podcast Exchange With Michael Douglas

A photo of Michael Douglas alongside a photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas turned his conversation with Joe Rogan political.

Profile Image

Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Rogan's tattered friendship with President Donald Trump was up for examination during his own podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michael Douglas questioned Rogan on how his endorsement of the president worked out for him. Over the last few months, Rogan has made quite a turn, criticizing Trump's various policies, and Douglas wanted to know what his beliefs were "now."

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas' Question Sends Joe Rogan on Wild Rant

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Joe Rogan
Source: YOUTUBE/THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

Rogan bashes Democrats when asked about Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Rather than admit any regret about his vote, Rogan doubled down on his disapproval of Democrats, insisting he still doesn't align with their plans, either.

"If you want me to support all these terrible f---ing ideas just because I would be a good person and I’d be a Democrat, like no, it doesn’t make any sense," he said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The podcaster referred to a variety of divisive subjects like COVID vaccine mandates and calls to "defund" the police.

He felt voting for Democrats just out of a moral conviction or opposition to the other side was "crazy."

Rogan justified his vote by claiming Biden struggled with "cognitive decline," and he felt "gaslit" about the capacity and role Biden actually had in office.

"I didn't want to keep that going, I think that's dangerous," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Rogan Bashes Donald Trump's Unfulfilled Promises

A photo of Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rogan particularly was unhappy with the war in Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Rogan didn't directly address how he felt about his vote, which led to a series of policy changes he disagreed with. He argued, at the time of the election, Trump's platform was appealing.

However, he left promises unfulfilled, which bothered him.

"What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real," he claimed. Rogan pointed out Trump promised "no wars," but the United States has since entered a military conflict with Iran.

The social media policy branded the war as a "giant quagmire."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's ICE Policies Under Fire

A photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

He questioned the safety of masking ICE officials.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "The other thing was closing the border. That is real. But then with that, then you have ICE... It’s nuts to just give someone a $50,000 signing bonus. You train them for seven weeks and then give them guns, and you have a militarized force running through the f---ing city streets and put a mask on your face."

The militarization of a police force was not something Rogan agreed with. He felt it set a concerning precedent.

"Of course it seems crazy," he added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Lionel Richie's reported health scare raises concerns about his future on 'American Idol.'

EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie's Health Scare 'Raises American Idol Fears'

A new ransom note has emerged in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, adding a twist to the investigation.

EXCLUSIVE: New Ransom Note Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas Doesn't Let Up

A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: YOUTUBE/THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

Douglas asked Rogan to be more specific about his feelings.

After a long-winded rant from Rogan, Douglas pressed: "I know that's how you felt. But what I'm curious about his now you feel now."

Yet again, Douglas turned his attention to Iran. "How I feel... is this war in Iran," he said without questioning his own vote while on camera.

Douglas, though, caught one important factor: Rogan supported a Democrat before. He notably backed Bernie Sanders, who is known for policies which go further left than many of his co-party members.

"You're always going to be able to find people that will propose an argument—whether someone has instructed them to do this or whether this is how they actually feel, or whether they just like to argue and get on television and be the contrarian," he replied, yet again sidestepping much of the question.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.