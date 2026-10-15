Joe Rogan Grilled Over His Falling-Out With Donald Trump During Awkward Podcast Exchange With Michael Douglas

Rather than admit any regret about his vote, Rogan doubled down on his disapproval of Democrats, insisting he still doesn't align with their plans, either.

"If you want me to support all these terrible f---ing ideas just because I would be a good person and I’d be a Democrat, like no, it doesn’t make any sense," he said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The podcaster referred to a variety of divisive subjects like COVID vaccine mandates and calls to "defund" the police.

He felt voting for Democrats just out of a moral conviction or opposition to the other side was "crazy."

Rogan justified his vote by claiming Biden struggled with "cognitive decline," and he felt "gaslit" about the capacity and role Biden actually had in office.

"I didn't want to keep that going, I think that's dangerous," he said.