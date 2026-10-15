Joe Rogan Grilled Over His Falling-Out With Donald Trump During Awkward Podcast Exchange With Michael Douglas
Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
Joe Rogan's tattered friendship with President Donald Trump was up for examination during his own podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michael Douglas questioned Rogan on how his endorsement of the president worked out for him. Over the last few months, Rogan has made quite a turn, criticizing Trump's various policies, and Douglas wanted to know what his beliefs were "now."
Michael Douglas' Question Sends Joe Rogan on Wild Rant
Rather than admit any regret about his vote, Rogan doubled down on his disapproval of Democrats, insisting he still doesn't align with their plans, either.
"If you want me to support all these terrible f---ing ideas just because I would be a good person and I’d be a Democrat, like no, it doesn’t make any sense," he said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
The podcaster referred to a variety of divisive subjects like COVID vaccine mandates and calls to "defund" the police.
He felt voting for Democrats just out of a moral conviction or opposition to the other side was "crazy."
Rogan justified his vote by claiming Biden struggled with "cognitive decline," and he felt "gaslit" about the capacity and role Biden actually had in office.
"I didn't want to keep that going, I think that's dangerous," he said.
Rogan Bashes Donald Trump's Unfulfilled Promises
Rogan didn't directly address how he felt about his vote, which led to a series of policy changes he disagreed with. He argued, at the time of the election, Trump's platform was appealing.
However, he left promises unfulfilled, which bothered him.
"What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real," he claimed. Rogan pointed out Trump promised "no wars," but the United States has since entered a military conflict with Iran.
The social media policy branded the war as a "giant quagmire."
Trump's ICE Policies Under Fire
He added: "The other thing was closing the border. That is real. But then with that, then you have ICE... It’s nuts to just give someone a $50,000 signing bonus. You train them for seven weeks and then give them guns, and you have a militarized force running through the f---ing city streets and put a mask on your face."
The militarization of a police force was not something Rogan agreed with. He felt it set a concerning precedent.
"Of course it seems crazy," he added.
Douglas Doesn't Let Up
After a long-winded rant from Rogan, Douglas pressed: "I know that's how you felt. But what I'm curious about his now you feel now."
Yet again, Douglas turned his attention to Iran. "How I feel... is this war in Iran," he said without questioning his own vote while on camera.
Douglas, though, caught one important factor: Rogan supported a Democrat before. He notably backed Bernie Sanders, who is known for policies which go further left than many of his co-party members.
"You're always going to be able to find people that will propose an argument—whether someone has instructed them to do this or whether this is how they actually feel, or whether they just like to argue and get on television and be the contrarian," he replied, yet again sidestepping much of the question.