Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin Pinpoint Where Katie Zacharia Went Wrong in 'Mess' of a First Press Briefing

The media personalities were also alarmed by just how brief Zacharia kept the press briefing. Sara Haines understood it may have been the result of nerves, but claimed that wasn't an excuse in such a critical position.

"I can relate to getting nervous and having stress. I talk on live TV. I know when the brain stops working with the mouth, I think we just lose our point,” she said. "I do understand that, but I have... it was only 14 minutes long. I have spent longer telling my kids we're leaving the house than that briefing."

Navarro joked she's "had bouts of hiccups" longer than the press conference. She called the ordeal a "mess" specifically because of its brevity.

She listed several of Zacharia's other problems, including difficulty reading and answering questions.

"I mean, there's second graders that read at a higher level than she does," Navarro said. "She couldn't answer questions. These were questions that were from hand-picked, curated right-wing media outlets asking her softballs, and she couldn't even answer those!"