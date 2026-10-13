Katie Zacharia's Debut as White House Press Secretary Slammed by Critics — As She's Compared to Anthony Scaramucci and Sean Spicer

Zacharia's first press conference, which started 15 minutes late, was unexpectedly brief.

As Radar previously reported, the press secretary only took the stage for 14 minutes, eight of which were spent introducing herself and discussing Trump's presidency.

After her speech, Zacharia only took questions from three outlets: Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail.

A Breitbart reporter asked how Zacharia plans to manage motherhood and her new role as her family lives in California, to which she responded:

"This idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable, so my president... uh, excuse me, my husband is out here," a slip-up that has gone viral across social media.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if the U.S. is still providing "intel" to Ukraine, to which Zacharia said she’ll "have to get back to you on that."

The biggest revelation came when the Daily Mail asked the press secretary about the Kimberly Guilfoyle investigation. Zacharia revealed Trump asked the U.S. ambassador to Greece to resign.

After answering the question, Zacharia suddenly ended the news briefing, saying, "I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all of the questions out there," before walking out.