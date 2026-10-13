Katie Zacharia's Debut as White House Press Secretary Slammed by Critics — As She's Compared to Anthony Scaramucci and Sean Spicer
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 6:50 p.m. ET
New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia held her first press conference Tuesday, October 13, and was met with swift backlash, RadarOnline.com can report.
Last week, President Trump announced that Zacharia, a lawyer and former Fox News and Newsmax contributor, would be filling the role.
An Unexpectedly Brief Conference
Zacharia's first press conference, which started 15 minutes late, was unexpectedly brief.
As Radar previously reported, the press secretary only took the stage for 14 minutes, eight of which were spent introducing herself and discussing Trump's presidency.
After her speech, Zacharia only took questions from three outlets: Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail.
A Breitbart reporter asked how Zacharia plans to manage motherhood and her new role as her family lives in California, to which she responded:
"This idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable, so my president... uh, excuse me, my husband is out here," a slip-up that has gone viral across social media.
Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if the U.S. is still providing "intel" to Ukraine, to which Zacharia said she’ll "have to get back to you on that."
The biggest revelation came when the Daily Mail asked the press secretary about the Kimberly Guilfoyle investigation. Zacharia revealed Trump asked the U.S. ambassador to Greece to resign.
After answering the question, Zacharia suddenly ended the news briefing, saying, "I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all of the questions out there," before walking out.
Critics Respond to Short Press Conference
Shortly after the news briefing concluded, critics shared their thoughts.
During an MS NOW panel, political analyst John Avlon shared concerns about Zacharia evidently reading off a script.
"There's an important difference, which is that she’s going to have to answer presumably tough questions on the fly. And she is reading her remarks right now quite extensively," Avlon said.
He explained this could be a "problem" in the future when she's asked "real questions" about healthcare, the Iran War, the Russian fuel deal, and similar issues.
Meanwhile, lawyer and former Representative Sean Maloney joked, "Well, if you had violating the Hatch Act on your bingo card..."
The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from mixing their personal political beliefs with their official jobs.
Maloney continued that Zacharia was hired as the press secretary, not to discuss "campaign rallies" and her "favorite issues."
During the news briefing, the press secretary discussed the “record-high " attendance at Trump’s rallies and the accomplishments of the “energetic’’ president.
Additionally, an anonymous White House Official compared Zacharia to Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the communications director for only ten days in 2017.
"Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast, otherwise she'll break Scaramucci's record,'' they told CNN's Jake Traylor.
Is Katie Zacharia Qualified?
During an interview with CNN, Joe Lockhart, who served as press secretary for Bill Clinton, shared similar sentiments.
"I'm not sure what they were hoping to accomplish, but I don’t think they built any confidence in her ability to go forward," Lockhart said, referencing the brief length of Zacharia's briefing.
He also called into question her expertise for the role, explaining, "She talked about being ready for this job as an extension of what she’s been doing. She’s been kind of a far-right bomb thrower on behalf of Trump and the MAGA world, and that’s a little odd to cite that as, you know, your resume for being able to get up there and stand at the podium and speak for the country."
He said the new press secretary should've been provided more time to prepare for the role.
Another former press secretary, Sean Spicer, provided advice for Zacharia.
Spicer told a publication that the most important part of the role is having a "relationship'' with the president. He also said that Trump wants someone who'll communicate his thoughts "exactly,'' so he'd "tether'' himself to Trump if he were in the role.
Trump Defends Katie Zacharia
Amid the criticism, Trump praised his new secretary following the conference.
Speaking to reporters before his flight to Alaska, the president said he thought Zachariah "did very good."
The new press secretary stood behind Trump as he answered questions.