Trump Selects Katie Zacharia as New White House Press Secretary — Weeks After Karoline Leavitt's Surprise Exit

Like Leavitt, Zacharia is no stranger to juggling a high-powered career with motherhood. The former Fox News contributor married producer and fellow Pepperdine alum Tyler Zacharia in 2011, and the couple shares four children.

Leavitt had been one of Trump's most fiercely loyal defenders since taking over as White House press secretary at the start of his second term in January 2025. She remains the youngest woman ever to hold the position, taking over at 27.

Already a married mom, the New Hampshire native expanded her family when her daughter, Viviana, was born in May. But balancing the relentless demands of her job with raising two children under two reportedly took its toll.

Despite returning from maternity leave in July, Leavitt stunned Washington by announcing her resignation on August 12, bringing her headline-grabbing tenure behind the White House briefing room podium to an abrupt end.