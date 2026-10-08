Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Tyrannical' Leadership Under Investigation: Ambassador to Greece Accused of 'Verbally Abusing' Staff' and Creating 'Toxic' Workplace

Sources also noted Guilfoyle's alleged mistreatment and verbal abuse of staff, creating a "toxic" workplace.

She has allegedly yelled "F------ get it done or you're f------ fired" several times, to the point it's "now-famous" among workers.

Guilfoyle allegedly followed through on this threat with her ethics manager, Ann-Marie Everitt. Everitt was reportedly fired after a "dispute" over who paid for Guilfoyle’s home renovations.

One notable incident, which several insiders detailed, occurred this summer.

While Guilfoyle was drinking one night in Mykonos, she allegedly called her security guard, Vasili, around 4 a.m. She wanted him to get her more ice cubes.

Vasili did not answer the phone, and he was demoted the following day.

Guilfoyle also allegedly demoted two more drivers – she said she disliked how they made left turns, according to insiders.

"Lawmakers are pressing the State Department to investigate whether Guilfoyle abused her official authority by pushing energy deals tied to corporate clients, granting Marafatsos, a registered lobbyist, access to high-level diplomatic meetings and accepting luxury travel on private aircrafts," the report reads.