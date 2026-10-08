Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Tyrannical' Leadership Under Investigation: Ambassador to Greece Accused of 'Verbally Abusing' Staff' and Creating 'Toxic' Workplace
Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, is being investigated by the Department of State over her "tyrannical" leadership, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The complaints centered around the 57-year-old's alleged partying, mistreatment of employees, use of substances and private aircraft, "improper" receipt of gifts, and ties to a construction and energy firm.
'Hopefully This Shakes Her Up'
The Office of Inspector General started a probe after hearing repeated allegations about Guilfoyle, according to a publication.
"You receive enough complaints, and you open up an investigation. That is the way this works," one source noted. "Hopefully this shakes her."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Mistreats Employees
Sources also noted Guilfoyle's alleged mistreatment and verbal abuse of staff, creating a "toxic" workplace.
She has allegedly yelled "F------ get it done or you're f------ fired" several times, to the point it's "now-famous" among workers.
Guilfoyle allegedly followed through on this threat with her ethics manager, Ann-Marie Everitt. Everitt was reportedly fired after a "dispute" over who paid for Guilfoyle’s home renovations.
One notable incident, which several insiders detailed, occurred this summer.
While Guilfoyle was drinking one night in Mykonos, she allegedly called her security guard, Vasili, around 4 a.m. She wanted him to get her more ice cubes.
Vasili did not answer the phone, and he was demoted the following day.
Guilfoyle also allegedly demoted two more drivers – she said she disliked how they made left turns, according to insiders.
"Lawmakers are pressing the State Department to investigate whether Guilfoyle abused her official authority by pushing energy deals tied to corporate clients, granting Marafatsos, a registered lobbyist, access to high-level diplomatic meetings and accepting luxury travel on private aircrafts," the report reads.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of Pressuring Donors
Meanwhile, earlier this week, texts between the ambassador and Trump donor Eric Deters, in which she asked for help paying a $100,000 bill, leaked.
She reportedly told him that if he sent the money to American Express, it wouldn't "show up anywhere."
"Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," one text reads.
Deters told the publication he didn't help because she's failed to follow through on promises before. In one instance, he claimed he offered her $1million to get him on Tucker Carlson's show, which didn't happen.
Deters spoke further about the exchange in a Good Morning America interview.
"She was so desperate for me to send that $100,000, she said, If you do this for me, it's in the text messages, I will be your ride or die in Trump World," he claimed.
Marco Rubio Questioned
While he was at the airport preparing to leave Greece, reporters asked Marco Rubio to comment on the text exchange.
After confirming he's aware of the report and won't comment on it, he made clear his dislike of the question.
"You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it's the gospel. It's not the gospel. It's not the gospel for me. That's not the way we do things," Rubio said.
He added that Guilfoyle was doing a "great job" as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.