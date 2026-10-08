'The Grifting Is Bad Enough': Kimberly Guilfoyle Ripped by Critics After She's Accused of Begging Trump Donor to Wire $100,000 for Credit Card Debit

Eric Deters, a former lawyer and donor to President Donald Trump, allegedly told Guilfoyle he would give the administration up to $1million if they helped him with tax-related problems.

In response, Guilfoyle – who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr. – allegedly advocated for him with the DOJ and shared messages that she had sent to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about his situation.

In the days leading up to her Senate confirmation as U.S. ambassador, she allegedly reached out to Deters over Signal to ask him for tens of thousands of dollars that she owed to a credit card company.

"It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express," the message read, per the report. "Please."