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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

'The Grifting Is Bad Enough': Kimberly Guilfoyle Ripped by Critics After She's Accused of Begging Trump Donor to Wire $100,000 for Credit Card Debit

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor to send her $100,000 for credit card bills.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor to send her $100,000 for credit card bills.

Oct. 8 2026, Updated 3:11 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle was slammed by critics after being accused of begging a top Republican donor to wire her $100,000 to pay off massive credit card debt ahead of her Senate confirmation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The current U.S. ambassador to Greece even allegedly told the donor how to make sure the money would be untraceable, according to a bombshell new report.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Talked Money With Trump Donor

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Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship reportedly ended before the 2024 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship reportedly ended before the 2024 presidential election.

Eric Deters, a former lawyer and donor to President Donald Trump, allegedly told Guilfoyle he would give the administration up to $1million if they helped him with tax-related problems.

In response, Guilfoyle – who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr. – allegedly advocated for him with the DOJ and shared messages that she had sent to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about his situation.

In the days leading up to her Senate confirmation as U.S. ambassador, she allegedly reached out to Deters over Signal to ask him for tens of thousands of dollars that she owed to a credit card company.

"It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express," the message read, per the report. "Please."

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'It Won't Show Up Anywhere'

Alleged messages between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Deters were exposed.
Source: MEGA

Alleged messages between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Deters were exposed.

A July 3, 2025, text said, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," along with instructions on how to pay.

However, he declined to foot the pricey bill amid worries that his wife would be upset and end their marriage.

Deters later alleged to the publication that Guilfoyle had promised him access to "every secretary of you know defense, transportation, treasury commerce IRS commissioner," but she "never came through on anything."

Guilfoyle's lawyer said they do not believe that the Signal messages are real, but "declined to provide specifics."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Ripped by Critics

Kimberly Guilfoyle was criticized online over the bombshell allegations.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was criticized online over the bombshell allegations.

As the report made rounds online, Guilfoyle faced severe backlash on social media in connection with the allegations.

One user on X wrote, "The grifting is bad enough, but the grubby vulgarity of it all should embarrass every American," and a second added, "She is nothing, if not grubby and vulgar."

A third person said, "Imagine having to say this to keep your job. Or to be so cynical and shameless that you’d say it anyway," as a fourth critic chimed in, "So many of the 'elite' are actually broke and desperate."

A final X user joked, "If this whole administration were a TV show, none of us would watch it because it would be so campy and unbelievable, but here we are."

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Embassy Official Defends Kimberly Guilfoyle

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Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Greece in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Greece in September 2025.

A U.S. Embassy official defended Guilfoyle's work in Greece in a statement shared with the publication.

"Guilfoyle’s career in and out of public service is guided by deep and abiding values," he said. "She was fully vetted by the bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations committee and confirmed by the U.S. Senate."

"The Ambassador remains committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity," the statement concluded.

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