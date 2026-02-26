Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Oval Office Demand to President Trump as Brutal Whispers Sweep Greece About 'Her Antics'
Feb. 26 2026, Updated 8:49 a.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle has pleaded with Donald Trump to visit Greece in a desperate bid to solidify power in her role as the U.S. Ambassador of the European nation, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Fox News host, 56, is already in need of a "rescue mission" from the president having taken on the role in September.
Why Is Guilfoyle Struggling To Win Over Greek Politicians?
Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, is struggling to win over the Athenian elite and hopes enticing the Commander-in-Chief over to the country on a visit will enhance her flagging reputation.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "She made waves when she came in, for both bad and good reasons, and now the honeymoon effect is over.
"Now it's — okay, what can you do for Greece? Show us if you are all talk or action."
Guilfoyle's cause hasn’t been helped by whispers over her behavior by Greek politicians, who feel her focus has been more in tune with attending high-society events than her policies.
Why Has The 'Margarita Girl' Failed To Impress?
According to sources, Guilfoyle — nicknamed the "Margarita Girl" by a former Fox News colleague because of her preference for the cocktail — "she's great at parties" but is also "taking the credit for things that were in the final stages before she even got nominated."
One example insiders point to is the recent Offshore Concession Agreements between Greece and a consortium led by U.S. oil company Chevron, giving it exclusive rights for gas exploration off the southern Greek coast.
While Guilfoyle championed the February 2026 ceremonial signing at Maximos Mansion — home to the Greek Prime Minister — the agreement had reportedly been launched and effectively finalized long before she was even nominated as ambassador.
Guilfoyle made her bold Oval Office request to Trump on Monday which he is believed to be "considering" and currently working on dates in which he could fulfil the trip.
Trump 'Considering' Greece Visit
With a NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8 in neighboring Turkey, a stopover in Athens would surely be a logistical no-brainer.
Speaking in Athens earlier this month, Guilfoyle teased a potential Trump visit to a crowd of reporters.
"I know the president is going to be coming," she said. "And I'm really looking forward to both of them (Trump and First Lady Melania) coming to visit Greece. That would be an amazing honor for the country."
Guilfoyle's new role comes with perks.
She now lives in Jefferson House, the grace-and-favor ambassador's villa located in the exclusive Kolonaki neighborhood of Athens, complete with a tennis court and swimming pool.
Her new role came after her split from Donald Jr in December 2024 after seven years.
He left her for Palm Beach model Bettina Anderson, 39, to whom he’s since got engaged to.
The MAGA supporter reportedly initially lobbied to be the ambassador to the Vatican before settling for her comfy post in Greece.
It is understood that Trump shut down the idea of the Vatican almost immediately, with one source describing it as "a non-starter.”