Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Oval Office Demand to President Trump as Brutal Whispers Sweep Greece About 'Her Antics'

Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, is struggling to win over the Athenian elite and hopes enticing the Commander-in-Chief over to the country on a visit will enhance her flagging reputation.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "She made waves when she came in, for both bad and good reasons, and now the honeymoon effect is over.

"Now it's — okay, what can you do for Greece? Show us if you are all talk or action."

Guilfoyle's cause hasn’t been helped by whispers over her behavior by Greek politicians, who feel her focus has been more in tune with attending high-society events than her policies.